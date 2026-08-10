India on Monday condemned the defacing of its embassy in Slovenia, purportedly by pro-Khalistan elements, and called on Slovenian authorities to hold the perpetrators accountable.
“We condemn the defacement of the premises of our embassy in Ljubljana, Slovenia, by anti-India elements,” the external affairs ministry said in a statement without giving details of who was responsible for the incident.
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People familiar with the matter said pro-Khalistan elements were behind the defacing of the embassy with anti-India slogans.
Rezaul Hasan Laskar is Foreign Editor with the Hindustan Times, which he joined in 2015. He began as a journalist in his hometown of Shillong in northeast India and has worked in newspapers and wire services over the years. He moved to New Delhi in 1997 and initially focused on defence, national security, Jammu and Kashmir and the northeast, while also working of foreign policy and international relations. He has been part of the media delegation accompanying PMs on foreign visits and has reported from destinations ranging from Tibet to Ukraine. Between 2007 and 2013, he was the Press Trust of India correspondent in Pakistan, one of only two Indian journalists allowed to report from the country. He extensively covered Pakistan’s domestic politics and the life of the common people, as well as the fallout of the 2008 Mumbai attacks on India-Pakistan relations and the subsequent trial in Pakistan of the suspects involved in the attack. As part of his reportage in Pakistan, he travelled the breadth of the country, from the Swat Valley to Balochistan. Reza’s first gig in journalism was writing a weekly music column, and music – especially classic rock – remains a keen interest. He is also a movie buff and a keen photographer.
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Home/India News/MEA condemns defacement of Indian Embassy in Slovenia, calls for action against ‘anti-India elements’
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