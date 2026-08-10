MEA condemns defacement of Indian Embassy in Slovenia, calls for action against ‘anti-India elements’

India on Monday condemned the defacing of its embassy in Slovenia, purportedly by pro-Khalistan elements, and called on Slovenian authorities to hold the perpetrators accountable.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal addresses a press briefing, in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI Video Grab)

“We condemn the defacement of the premises of our embassy in Ljubljana, Slovenia, by anti-India elements,” the external affairs ministry said in a statement without giving details of who was responsible for the incident.

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People familiar with the matter said pro-Khalistan elements were behind the defacing of the embassy with anti-India slogans.

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Diplomatic premises ‘must be protected’

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{{^usCountry}} The external affairs ministry said that under the Vienna Convention, diplomatic premises are “inviolable and must be protected”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The external affairs ministry said that under the Vienna Convention, diplomatic premises are “inviolable and must be protected”. {{/usCountry}}

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The Indian side has taken up the “matter strongly” with Slovenian authorities in New Delhi and in Ljubljana so that “the perpetrators behind such reprehensible acts are held accountable”.

“We also call upon law enforcement authorities elsewhere to take note of the hateful propaganda and disinformation being spread by such groups,” the statement said.

Pro-Khalistan groups have been responsible for defacing and vandalising India's diplomatic missions in countries such as the UK, the US and Canada in recent years.