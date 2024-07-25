MEA raps Kerala government for appointing secretary for ‘external cooperation’

New Delhi: The external affairs ministry on Thursday rapped the Kerala government for appointing a secretary for “external cooperation”, saying state governments should not intrude into matters beyond their constitutional jurisdiction. External affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal (File Photo)

On July 15, the Kerala government issued an order giving Vasuki, secretary of the state’s labour and skills department, the additional charge of “matters connected with external cooperation”.

When external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal was asked about the Kerala government’s decision at a regular media briefing, he said that foreign affairs and relations with all foreign countries are solely handled by the central government.

“The Constitution of India, under the 7th Schedule, list 1 [or the] Union List, item 10, clearly specifies that foreign affairs and all matters which bring the Union into relation with any foreign country, are the sole prerogative of the Union government,” he said.

“Foreign affairs is not a concurrent subject, and definitely not a state subject. Our position is that state governments should not intrude into matters that are beyond their constitutional jurisdiction,” added Jaiswal.

Bharatiya Janata Party member PP Chaudhary had raised the Kerala government’s move in Lok Sabha earlier this week, describing it as “unconstitutional” and an encroachment on the responsibilities of the Central government.

Chaudhary said “external cooperation” meant dealing with different countries and Indian missions abroad, and these functions are part of the Union List according to the allocation of business rules.

“As per the allocation of business rules, these functions can only be performed by the government of India through the ministry of external affairs,” he said.

“So, the action on the part of the Kerala government by issuing such an order and appointing an IAS officer as foreign secretary is unconstitutional, and it is an encroachment on the Union List,” he added.