MEA reacts to death of ex-India Army officer Col Waibhav Anil Kale in Gaza

The ministry of external affairs on Wednesday condoled the death of Colonel Waibhav Anil Kale (retd), the Indian national who was working with the UN in Gaza. The MEA said India's Permanent Mission to the UN in New York as well as its mission in Tel Aviv and Ramallah are extending all assistance in the repatriation of mortal remains of Waibhav Anil Kale to India. A native of Nagpur, Waibhav Kale, 46, working with the United Nations, tragically lost his life enroute to a hospital in the Rafah region of Gaza, Palestine, on Monday. (HT PHOTO)(HT_PRINT)

Waibhav Anil Kale was killed after the vehicle he was travelling in came under attack in Gaza's Rafah region on Monday.

The MEA, in an official statement, said “We are deeply saddened by the death of Colonel Waibhav Anil Kale (Retd), Security Coordination Officer in the UN Department of Safety and Security (DSS) in Gaza on 13 May 2024. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and dear ones.”

“Our Permanent Mission to the UN in New York and our Missions in Tel Aviv and Ramallah are extending all assistance in the repatriation of mortal remains to India and continue to be in touch with relevant authorities regarding the investigation into the incident,” the ministry added.

Waibhav Anil Kale, who was working for the United Nations Department of Safety and Security (DSS), was killed when his vehicle was attacked in Rafah, where Israel is currently carrying out military operations.

Kale, 46, prematurely retired from the Indian Army in June 2022. He was a counter-terrorism specialist who also served as a UN peacekeeper before his retirement.

Kale's death marked the first time an international staff member of the UN has died in the Israel-Hamas was since October 2023.

The Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations, New York posted on X, “We are deeply saddened by the loss of Col Waibhav Kale, working for the UN Department of Safety and Security in Gaza. Our deepest condolences are with the family during this difficult time.”

Further, the United Nations launched an investigation into the unidentified missile that hit Kale's vehicle, claiming his life on May 13.

In a statement on Monday after Kale's death, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres reiterated an "urgent appeal for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire and for the release of all hostages," saying the conflict in Gaza was continuing to take a heavy toll "not only on civilians but also on humanitarian workers".