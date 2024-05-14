 Gaza war: Indian working with UN killed as vehicle comes under attack in Rafah | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Gaza war: Indian working with UN killed as vehicle comes under attack in Rafah

ByHT News Desk
May 14, 2024 08:25 AM IST

Indian personnel with UN dies in Gaza during Israel-Hamas conflict

An Indian personnel working with the United Nations lost his life in Gaza after his vehicle was targeted in an attack in Rafah, officials confirmed on Tuesday.

Representative Image: UN personnel from India dies in Gaza attack, marking first international casualty in conflict.(X/UNRWA)
Representative Image: UN personnel from India dies in Gaza attack, marking first international casualty in conflict.(X/UNRWA)

“Indian personnel working with United Nations killed in Gaza after his vehicle comes under attack in Rafah, making it “first international” casualty for UN since the start of Israel-Hamas conflict,” officials said, PTI reported.

The UN vehicle came under attack while en route to the European Hospital in Rafah. This claimed the life of the United Nations Department of Safety and Security (DSS) staff member.

ALSO READ- Iran's nuclear bomb warning to Israel raises concern amid war with Hamas

UN vehicle with staffers was struck in Rafah

“The secretary-general was deeply saddened to learn of the death of a United Nations Department of Safety and Security (DSS) staff member and injury to another DSS staffer when their UN vehicle was struck as they travelled to the European Hospital in Rafah this morning,” Farhan Haq, deputy spokesman for UN secretary-general said on Monday.

“The secretary-general condemns all attacks on UN personnel and calls for a full investigation,” the statement added.

ALSO READ- 143 countries snub US to vote in favour of Palestine at United Nations

UN secretary-general mourns death

UN secretary-general António Guterres expressed his condolences and condemnation of the attack, highlighting the urgent need to protect humanitarian workers.

“Today a UN vehicle was struck in Gaza, killing one of our colleagues & injuring another. More than 190 UN staff have been killed in Gaza.Humanitarian workers must be protected,” Guterres said in an X post on Monday, without disclosing the nationality of deceased.

ALSO READ- Al Jazeera goes off air in Israel, office raided: ‘Mouthpiece of Hamas’

He stressed the need to safeguard the lives of UN personnel who are providing aid and assistance in conflict zones.

“I condemn all attacks on UN personnel and reiterate my urgent appeal for an immediate humanitarian,” he said.

Israel-Hamas humanitarian crisis simply unacceptble: India

India's permanent representative to the United Nations, Ruchira Kamboj condemned the deaths in Israel-Hamas conflict.

“The ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas has led to a large-scale loss of civilian lives, especially women and children. The resulting humanitarian crisis is simply unacceptable. We have strongly condemned the deaths of civilians in the conflict. International law and international humanitarian law must be respected by everyone under all circumstances,” Kamboj said at the 10th Emergency Special session of the UN General Assembly on Palestine.

