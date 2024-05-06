 Al Jazeera goes off air in Israel, office raided: ‘Mouthpiece of Hamas’ | World News - Hindustan Times
Al Jazeera goes off air in Israel, office raided: ‘Mouthpiece of Hamas’

ByHT News Desk
May 06, 2024 01:15 PM IST

“Israel’s direct targeting and killing of journalists, arrests, intimidation and threats will not deter Al Jazeera," the network said.

Israel ordered the closure of local offices belonging to Qatar's Al Jazeera satellite news network on Sunday, heightening tensions in a longstanding dispute between the broadcaster and prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government.

(FILES) Employees of Qatar based news network and TV channel Al-Jazeera are seen at their Jerusalem office on July 31, 2017, ((Photo by AHMAD GHARABLI / AFP))
(FILES) Employees of Qatar based news network and TV channel Al-Jazeera are seen at their Jerusalem office on July 31, 2017, ((Photo by AHMAD GHARABLI / AFP))

This unprecedented order includes the confiscation of broadcast equipment, the prohibition of the channel’s reports from being aired, and the blocking of its websites. It is believed to mark the first instance of Israel shutting down a foreign news outlet operating within its borders.

Al Jazeera taken off-air in Israel

Following the order, Al Jazeera was removed from Israel’s main cable and satellite providers, although its website and multiple online streaming links remained operational. Israeli communication minister Shlomo Karhi later shared footage of authorities raiding a hotel room used by Al Jazeera for broadcasting in East Jerusalem, seizing some of the channel's equipment.

Why Israel took action against Al Jazeera?

Al Jazeera has provided continuous reporting since the conflict's outbreak on October 7, even amid Israel's ground offensive, resulting in casualties among its staff. The network's Arabic arm frequently aired verbatim video statements from Hamas and other militant groups.

Prime minister Netanyahu accused Al Jazeera of compromising Israel's security and inciting against its soldiers. He called for the removal of what he termed as “it’s time to remove the Hamas mouthpiece from our country”.

What Al Jazeera said?

Al Jazeera released a statement announcing to “pursue all available legal channels through international legal institutions in its quest to protect both its rights and journalists, as well as the public’s right to information.”

The network criticised Israel's actions as an attempt to suppress the free press and hide its activities in Gaza, which it deemed as violations of international and humanitarian laws.

“Israel’s direct targeting and killing of journalists, arrests, intimidation and threats will not deter Al Jazeera."

Get Latest World News, along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
