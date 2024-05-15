 Shots that hit ex-Indian Army officer's vehicle in Rafah fired from a tank: UN | World News - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, May 15, 2024
Shots that hit ex-Indian Army officer's vehicle in Rafah fired from a tank: UN

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
May 15, 2024 10:30 AM IST

Waibhav Anil Kale, who took premature retirement from the army in 2022, is the UN's first international casualty in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

The United Nations vehicle carrying two passengers, including an ex-Indian Army officer, in Gaza Strip's Rafah, was apparently hit by shots from a tank operating in the area, a senior official of the world body said on Tuesday.

Col Waibhav Anil Kale (retired) opted for premature retirement from the Indian Army in July 2022
Col Waibhav Anil Kale (retired) opted for premature retirement from the Indian Army in July 2022

Also Read: Ex-Indian Army officer killed in Rafah strike

Colonel (retired) Waibhav Anil Kale was killed in the strike. The 46-year-old, who took premature retirement from the army in 2022, was a Security Coordinator in the UN's Department of Safety and Security (DSS), having joined just two months ago.

“The weapon appears to have impacted the back of the white vehicle that was carrying the two staff members. The other passenger, a female staff member of the DSS, is receiving medical attention, and we believe she will make it through,” Farhan Haq, Deputy Spokesperson for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, said at a press meet, responding to a question from PTI.

When asked by the news agency if only Israeli tanks are in the region, Haq responded in the affirmative.

Also Read: Biden administration to send $1 billion in arms to Israel amid Rafah tensions

“I think that is a safe assumption to make, yes. At this stage, we are in no doubt about where the shots came from, as much as what the circumstances were. We are in discussions with Israel to determine exactly how this incident happened and the nature of what happened,” he stated.

The UN has established a fact-finding panel to investigate the attack, he added.

Colonel (retired) Waibhav Kale is UN's “first international casualty" in Gaza, Haq noted, adding that currently, as many as 71 international staff members of the United Nations, are in Gaza.

What is Israel's response on the killing?

Without attributing any responsibility, an initial inquiry conducted by the Israeli military indicates that the vehicle was hit in area declared as an “active combat zone,” and the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) were "not made aware of the route of the vehicle,” AFP reported.

The IDF recently began an offensive in Rafah against Hamas, the Islamist group responsible for last October's terrorist attacks in the Jewish State.

  ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

