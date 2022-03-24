MEA says OIC statements reveal its irrelevance, Pak's role as manipulator

The ministry of external affairs (MEA) on Thursday issued a statement over the recent statements and resolutions adopted at a meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) saying they demonstrated the irrelevance of the body and the role of Pakistan as its manipulator. The MEA further said references made to India during the OIC meeting in Pakistan were based on falsehoods and misrepresentation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The absurdity of this body commenting on the treatment of minorities, that too at the instance of a serial violator of human rights like Pakistan, is so evident,” the statement further read.

“Nations and governments that associate themselves with such exercises should realise the impact it has on their reputation,” the MEA statement added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read | India criticises OIC invite to Hurriyat leader for meeting in Islamabad

During its recent meeting, the OIC, a group of 57 countries, expressed deep concern over what issues like “public calls for genocide of Muslims” at the Dharam Sansad in Haridwar last December, harassment of Muslim women on social media and a ban on the hijab (headscarf worn by some Muslim women) on educational premises in Karnataka.

Also read | India rejects Chinese foreign minister’s remarks on Kashmir at OIC meeting

Soon after, the MEA rejected the criticism and accused the grouping of having a “communal mindset” and spreading “nefarious propaganda”.

In its statement, the OIC’s general secretariat said the “continued attacks targeting Muslims and their places of worship, the recent trend of anti-Muslim legislations in different states and rising incidents of violence against Muslims on flimsy pretexts...are indicative of the growing trend of Islamophobia”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}