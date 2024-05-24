MEA sends notice to Prajwal Revanna on Karnataka request to cancel his passport

NEW DELHI: Suspended Janata Dal (Secular) leader Prajwal Revanna, who travelled to Germany after facing allegations of mass sexual abuse, has been asked to respond to the Karnataka government’s request for cancelling his diplomatic passport, people familiar with the matter said on Friday. NSUI members hold a poster of JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna during a protest against his involvement in the alleged sexual abuse case, in Bengaluru on April 30 (PTI FILE PHOTO)

After the external affairs ministry received the Karnataka government’s formal letter on Tuesday, the process for revoking Revanna’s passport was initiated, the people cited above said on condition of anonymity. This process involves seeking Revanna’s response to the Karnataka government’s request, they said.

“This is part of due process and going through all the steps under the provisions of the Passports Act. If there is a request for cancelling a passport, the person concerned has to be given an opportunity to respond,” one of the people said.

The people declined to go into details about how Revanna was contacted to respond to the request for cancelling his diplomatic passport. Such a communication could even be delivered by email, they said.

The 33-year-old MP from Hassan in Karnataka, who is also the grandson of JD-S chief and former premier HD Deve Gowda, is facing charges of criminal intimidation and sexual harassment after thousands of videos emerged purportedly showing him in sexual acts with multiple women.

On Thursday, Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the second time this month to expedite the cancellation of Revanna’s passport and to express frustration at the lack of action from the Centre.

External affairs minister S Jaishankar acknowledged on Friday that his ministry received a request to impound Revanna’s passport on May 21. Explaining the procedural aspects of the matter, he told ANI that the impounding of a passport is governed by the Passports Act. “We need a judicial court or a police request to do so,” he said.

The ministry acted promptly on receiving the request, he said. “We immediately acted on it...we have to follow a certain procedure and the procedure is initiated,” he added.

Responding to an assertion by the Congress government in Karnataka that the BJP was shielding Revanna, Jaishankar said: “They did not take the first step...I mean, he’s not the first case where impounding a passport is taking place.”

Union minister Pralhad Joshi has criticised the Karnataka government for not arresting Revanna before he left the country.

Revanna was the NDA candidate from Hassan for the Lok Sabha election. Obscene videos allegedly showing Revanna sexually abusing several women surfaced in April, and he subsequently travelled to Germany using his diplomatic passport. The first FIR against him was filed on April 28, after a victim came forward, and three more FIRs of rape have been filed against him since then.

On May 18, a Special Court for Public Representatives issued an arrest warrant for Revanna, following an application by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing allegations against him. Besides a look out circular, a Blue Corner Notice by Interpol was also issued against him.

Revanna has denied the accusations and contended that the videos are doctored. On Thursday, Deve Gowda told his grandson to return to India and face the law. “I have already said that he should be given the harshest punishment under the law if found guilty. I also cannot convince people that I was unaware of Prajwal’s activities.” Deve Gowda said in a letter.