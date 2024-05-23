Ex-PM Deve Gowda's stern warning to fugitive grandson Prajwal Revanna: ‘Return immediately’

Former Prime Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) chief HD Deve Gowda issued a stern warning to his grandson and the accused in the sexual harassment case, Prajwal Revanna, to return to the country and surrender before the police. He said Revanna should be given the harshest punishment if the accusations against him turn out to be true. Ex-PM HD Devegowda warns Prajwal Revanna to return and surrender to police

In a two-page open letter, titled “My Warning To Prajwal Revanna,” the 91-year-old politician asserted that he was not aware of the alleged activities of his grandson, who is also the sitting MP of Hassan. In a long yet emotional letter, he said, “People have used the harshest words against me and my family in the last few weeks. I am aware of it. I do not wish to stop them. I do not wish to criticise them. I will not try and argue with them that they should have waited until all the facts were found out. I also cannot convince people that I was unaware of Prajwal's activities. I cannot convince them that I have no desire to shield him. I cannot convince them that I am not aware of his movements and that I was not aware of his foreign trip. I believe in answering my conscience. I believe in God, and I know the almighty knows the truth.”

Deve Gowda further warned Prajwal, who fled the country almost a month ago, to return if the latter has any respect towards his grandfather. He further wrote, “I can do only one thing. I can issue a stern warning to Prajwal and ask him to return from wherever he is and surrender before the police. He should subject himself to the legal process. This is not an appeal that I am making, it is a warning that I am issuing.”

Deve Gowda also told Prajwal that not listening to family members will lead to total isolation. “If he does not heed to this warning, he will have to face my anger and anger of all his family members. The law will take care of the accusations against him, but not listening to the family will ensure his total isolation. If he has any respect left for me, he has to return immediately,” he added.

Meanwhile, the ex-PM also stressed that he will not try to influence the probe in any manner.