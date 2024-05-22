State Govt Seeks Cancellation of MP Prajwal Revanna’s Diplomatic Passport

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said on Tuesday that the state government has urged the Centre to cancel the diplomatic passport of Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna. Prajwal, the grandson of JD(S) supremo and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, is the primary accused in a high-profile explicit video scandal. HT Image

“We have urged the Central government to revoke his diplomatic passport. Once this is done, Prajwal Revanna will have to return to India,” Parameshwara said.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) wrote to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), seeking the cancellation of his diplomatic passport, two days after the Special Court for Elected Representatives, Bengaluru, issued an arrest warrant against Prajwal in a rape case registered by a former domestic help in their house on April 28.

Parameshwara said that Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had already written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the passport cancellation. “But as per the law, the department writing it is different. A warrant has been issued now and based on that, a letter has been written seeking the cancellation of his diplomatic passport,” he the state home minister said.

“We have written to the Ministry of External Affair. As matters related to passports fall under them, they will have to respond to it,” the minister added.

Earlier, the SIT had issued Look Out Circulars, and a Blue Corner Notice, seeking the whereabouts of the MP, was also issued by Interpol in response to a request by the SIT via the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Meanwhile, JD(S) state chief HD Kumaraswamy on Monday made an emotional appeal for his nephew to return to India and face investigation. In his emotional message, Kumaraswamy urged Revanna to respect his grandfather HD Deve Gowda and surrender to the authorities.

Parameshwara, however, termed Kumaraswamy’s appeal as a personal “family issue” and chose not to comment on it.

Responding to Kumaraswamy’s allegation that 40 phones, including his own and those of his family members and supporters, are being tapped by the police following the video scandal, home minister Parameshwara firmly denied any government involvement.

“The government is not engaged in any phone-tapping activities. If the Deve Gowda family has suspicions, they should provide evidence, and we will conduct a thorough investigation,” he said.

Questioned about the allegations of conspiracy plotted by the Opposition against senior Congress leaders, including deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar, the state home minister said, “They (SIT) will decide it. At every level, the government will not intervene into the investigation, we have nothing to do with it. The SIT has been given total freedom to investigate and they will probe as per their mandate.”

Responding to claims that the Congress is trying to dismantle the Janata Dal (Secular) in Karnataka, the Home Minister dismissed the allegations, saying, “Our priority is to uphold good governance. The nation is closely watching the actions of the Karnataka Congress government.”