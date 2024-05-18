Deve Gowda breaks silence in Prajwal Revanna case, says ‘more people’ involved

Action must be taken against “all,” former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda said on Saturday, hinting at involvement of more people in the alleged sex scandal involving his grandson Prajwal Revanna. Former PM Deve Gowda (File Photo/HT)

“Action needs to be taken against all those who are involved in this case. I will not take their names,” the Janata Dal (Secular) supremo told News18 on his 91st birthday.

This is Deve Gowda's first reaction on allegations against Prajwal, who is believed to be in Germany.

The veteran leader also asserted that there will be action against his grandson, whose father, JD(S) legislator HD Revanna, is the elder of the ex-PM's two sons.

“There will be action against Prajwal. But regarding Revanna, people have seen what has been done against him. He got bail in the court and one more order is pending,” Deve Gowda stated.

Earlier this month, Revanna was arrested by the Karnataka Police for allegedly kdnapping a woman, said to be one of Prajwal's victims. He was recently granted bail.

The JD(S) partriach, meanwhile, also called for financial compensation for the victims, adding that HD Kumaraswamy has already raised such a demand. Kumaraswamy, a former chief minister of Karnataka, is Deve Gowda's younger son and Prajwal's uncle.

No birthday celebrations

Deve Gowda, according to the News18 report, is in “no mood” to celebrate his birthday in light of the controversy, and has cancelled the celebrations. The allegations against Prajwal, the Member of Parliament (MP) from Hassan, is being investigated by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Karnataka Police, set up by the Congress-led state government.