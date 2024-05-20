HD Kumaraswamy appeals to nephew Prajwal, facing sexual assault charges, says…

Former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy on Monday appealed to his nephew Prajwal Revanna, who is out of India after being named in a sexual assault case, to return to the country and cooperate with the investigating agencies.



“Come back to India and cooperate with the investigation. How long this ‘police and thief’ game will go on? Your grandfather always wanted you to grow politically. If you want to honour his reputation, then come back to India," PTI quoted Kumaraswamy as saying.



Prajwal Revanna, the 33-year-old grandson of former prime minister and Janata Dal (Secular) patriarch HD Deve Gowda. He is hiding in a foreign country as the Karnataka government formed a Special Investigation Team to probe the case. An arrest warrant has been issued by a court while the Interpol has also issued a Blue Corner Notice seeking information on his whereabouts. Former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy and Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna

On Sunday, a special court for MPs and MLAs issued an arrest warrant against Prajwal in the case also involving his father HD Revanna, who is also an accused.



HD Revanna is on bail after spending seven days in jail after four-day police custody for allegedly kidnapping a woman.

There are three cases of sexual assault registered by three women against Prajwal, the NDA's Hassan Lok Sabha candidate who is at large.



Trouble started for Prajwal after large number of explicit videos showing women being sexually assaulted allegedly by him became public.

Subsequently, the Karnataka government constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) on the recommendations of Karnataka State Commission for Women chairperson Nagalakshmi Chowdhary to probe Prajwal's alleged atrocities on women.



On Saturday, HD Deve Gowda broke his silence on the case, saying,"I don't want to comment on things that are going on in the court regarding Revanna. Prajwal Revanna has gone abroad, regarding that Kumaraswamy (Gowda's other son and state JD(S) chief) has on behalf of our family said it is the duty of the government to take action in accordance with the law of the land," he was quoted by PTI as saying.