 HD Kumaraswamy appeals to nephew Prajwal, facing sexual assault charges, says… | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, May 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

HD Kumaraswamy appeals to nephew Prajwal, facing sexual assault charges, says…

ByHT News Desk
May 20, 2024 10:54 PM IST

There are three cases of sexual assault registered by three women against Prajwal Revanna, the NDA's Hassan Lok Sabha candidate who is at large

Former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy on Monday appealed to his nephew Prajwal Revanna, who is out of India after being named in a sexual assault case, to return to the country and cooperate with the investigating agencies.

“Come back to India and cooperate with the investigation. How long this ‘police and thief’ game will go on? Your grandfather always wanted you to grow politically. If you want to honour his reputation, then come back to India," PTI quoted Kumaraswamy as saying.

ALSO READ: Govt misusing SIT to target Oppn, says Kumaraswamy

Prajwal Revanna, the 33-year-old grandson of former prime minister and Janata Dal (Secular) patriarch HD Deve Gowda. He is hiding in a foreign country as the Karnataka government formed a Special Investigation Team to probe the case. An arrest warrant has been issued by a court while the Interpol has also issued a Blue Corner Notice seeking information on his whereabouts.

Former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy and Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna
Former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy and Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna

On Sunday, a special court for MPs and MLAs issued an arrest warrant against Prajwal in the case also involving his father HD Revanna, who is also an accused.

HD Revanna is on bail after spending seven days in jail after four-day police custody for allegedly kidnapping a woman.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

There are three cases of sexual assault registered by three women against Prajwal, the NDA's Hassan Lok Sabha candidate who is at large.

ALSO READ: Prajwal clips’ leak a conspiracy against Vokkaligas, alleges LoP

Trouble started for Prajwal after large number of explicit videos showing women being sexually assaulted allegedly by him became public.

Subsequently, the Karnataka government constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) on the recommendations of Karnataka State Commission for Women chairperson Nagalakshmi Chowdhary to probe Prajwal's alleged atrocities on women.

On Saturday, HD Deve Gowda broke his silence on the case, saying,"I don't want to comment on things that are going on in the court regarding Revanna. Prajwal Revanna has gone abroad, regarding that Kumaraswamy (Gowda's other son and state JD(S) chief) has on behalf of our family said it is the duty of the government to take action in accordance with the law of the land," he was quoted by PTI as saying.

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok sabha election Live, Odisha election 2024 Live , Election 2024 Date, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / HD Kumaraswamy appeals to nephew Prajwal, facing sexual assault charges, says…

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On