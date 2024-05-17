Govt misusing SIT to target Oppn, says Kumaraswamy

Bengaluru: Former Karnataka chief minister and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy accused the state government of trying to tarnish the reputation of the Deve Gowda family instead of seeking justice in the sex videos scandal case linked to Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna. He alleged the government was “misusing” its power rather than carrying out a fair investigation into the allegations against Revanna. Speaking to the media in Mysuru, Kumaraswamy slammed the Special Investigation Team’s (SIT) handling of the case. (AP)

Speaking to the media in Mysuru, Kumaraswamy slammed the Special Investigation Team’s (SIT) handling of the case, claiming it was not adequately targeting those responsible for disseminating the explicit videos. He also called for an impartial probe into the matter.

Taking a veiled jab at Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, implying that a thorough and honest investigation could quickly identify the main culprits, he referred to Shivakumar as “whale,” saying, “If the SIT conducts the investigation honestly, the whale can be found in 10 minutes.

Every bit of information on the investigation is being sent to the MLA of Mandya district, but not the Home Minister. Why have they not been able to arrest and interrogate the alleged accused (Revanna’s former driver Karthik who allegedly leaked the sexual abuse videos) who is giving interviews to news channels? If they arrest him the ‘whale’ will be also be found,” Kumaraswamy said.

The statement comes as police continued raids in connection with the case. Officials familiar with the matter said that police have recovered some electronic evidence, particularly from associates of former BJP MLA Preetham Gowda. The evidence has been sent for forensic test, police added.

Deve Gowda family not aware of Prajwal’s whereabouts: JD(S) leader

JD(S) Core Committee President and MLA GT Devegowda added to the controversy stating that neither the party leaders nor the HD Deve Gowda family know the whereabouts of Prajwal. A Blue Corner notice has been issued to 196 countries to track him, but he has not been located so far.

“Prajwal Revanna has not been in touch with the leaders since the scandal came to light. No one knows where he is,” Devegowda said.

Meanwhile, Minister for Small Scale Industries and Public Enterprises Sharanabasappa Darshanapur questioned the inconsistency in demands for justice, citing the instance when the BJP and JD(S) leaders had sought an encounter of the assailant in Neha Hiremath murder case.

Neha, daughter of Congress councillor Niranjan Hiremath, was fatally stabbed by her former classmate Mohammad Fayazz at BVB College in Hubballi in April.

“Both BJP and JD(S) leaders had sought an encounter of the assailant in Neha Hiremath murder case. Why are they not demanding the encounter of Prajwal Revanna now? Where have these leaders gone? Why is justice not the same for all?”, the Congress leader asked.