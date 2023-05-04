Medallists don't grow on trees: Wrestlers' reply to abusers on Twitter

Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia on Thursday gave a stern reply to people criticising the protesting wrestlers by posting a video of their practice, performance and victory. "Our blood and sweat are there in the soil of the country. Our message to those who are spreading hatred on Twitter is medallists don't grow on tree," Sakshi and Punia wrote borrowing the line from the Bollywood movie Dangal -- on Phogat sisters. Read | ‘Delhi police abused, kicked us’: Farmers stopped at Singhu Border from going to Jantar Mantar to support wrestlers Protesting wrestlers sent a strong message to critics. (PTI)

The wrestlers protesting in demand of Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's arrest have come under attack after several political leaders from opposition parties including that of the Congress and the AAP visited the protesters at Jantar Mantar. Read | Cops say 'go home or come to station': Wrestler Geeta Phogat slams police

Union minister Meenakshi Lekhi on Thursday said the protesters lost credibility after discredited politicians joined the protest. A scuffle broke out between the wrestlers, their supporters and the police at the protest site late on Wednesday night.

The video of Sakshi Malik crying on camera after the scuffle drew strong reactions from politicians while Delhi Police refuted the claims made by the women wrestlers that drunk cops manhandled them. Delhi Police said the scuffle broke out because some of the protesters and their supporters were bringing cots to the protest site which was not allowed.

Sakshi Malik has been criticised amid the protest after her wedding photo where she stood next to Brij Bhushan went viral. On that row, Sakshi said that she had no option other than inviting him to the wedding as he is the chief of the wrestling body.

Bajrang Punia issued a video message on Thursday and said the issue is not political. "AAP's Gopal Rai came today. We are not associated with any party. Every party is welcome. Please come and support us and don't give any political colour. If a mahapanchayat takes place, we will speak to all khap heads," Punia said.

