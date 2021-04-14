Medical infra stressed amid Covid surge

Ranchi/Mumbai/Patna/Lucknow/Pune/Bhopal/Benguluru: Prashant Kumar, a student of veterinary sciences based in Ranchi, visited 10 hospitals in the span of five hours on the evening of April 11 to find a bed for his 60-year-old uncle, who is Covid-positive with severe symptoms. Unsuccessful in his search, the 30-year-old finally took his uncle, a retired veterinary doctor to Jamshedpur, around 125km from the capital city of Jharkhand, where he was admitted in a private hospital.

“My uncle’s condition was serious, so I booked an oxygen-supported ambulance. I started searching for a bed from 8.30pm. I visited several hospitals till 1.30am, but none could admit him,” Kumar said. One of the government hospitals even told Kumar that they wouldn’t be able to provide oxygen support even if they admitted his uncle. “The oxygen of the ambulance was getting dry. Finally, I took my uncle to Jamshedpur where he was admitted in a private hospital in wee hours of Monday,” Kumar said.

According to the administrative officials, all Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds in the city’s two public-run hospitals are occupied, while in the 22 private Covid-designated private hospitals in the city, only 24 ICU beds are available. The district is also facing an acute shortage of oxygen supported beds – only 89 of the 784 beds are free, while 73 out of the city’s 194 ventilators are available for use.

Nearly 1,000 kilometres away, in another state capital, Deepmala was unable to find a bed for her 48-year-old husband, who is an additional postmaster at a railway station in Chhindwara district, Madhya Pradesh. Vikas Kumar began to feel breathless on Sunday, and Deepmala couldn’t find a free bed in Junardeo, the small town where they live. She rushed him to Bhopal, 273 km away, only to be turned away by three private hospitals which cited 100% occupancy as the reason. Nearly two days of trying and Kumar finally got admission in the government-run Hamidia hospital in the ward for suspected patients. “In the past 48 hours, I went through twice the trauma. My husband was feeling breathlessness and I was unable to help him. My husband got infected while discharging his government duty at Railway station, but the government didn’t help him in getting immediate treatment,” Deepmala said.

The number of oxygen-supported beds, ICU beds, ventilators, and in some instances, medical staff – crucial to support patients with severe symptoms of the coronavirus disease – is falling short as the country is well within the grip of the second wave of the pandemic.

Urban centres hit

If Maharashtra is driving India’s second wave, Pune, Mumbai, Thane and Nagpur are the four big urban centres driving Maharashtra’s daily caseload; in the first four days of April, they accounted for 59% of the state’s cases.

In Pune district, where 10,019 new Covid19 cases were reported on Tuesday (driving the total up to 671,426 cases of which 118168 are active), patients are being turned away due to bed shortage. Most major hospitals in Pune city have run out of ventilators and ICU beds; only 23 ICU beds with ventilators were free (out of 1,142 in the district), while 753 isolation beds with oxygen were free (out of 9,942). The demand for oxygen in the district has gone up by over 350% in the first four months of 2021 and, in all only 4120 beds out of 23,156 beds were vacant on April 13 in Pune.

The situation in Mumbai is only slightly better as the number of vacant beds steadily come down. As of April 13, as many as 15,451 beds were occupied out of the 19,329 Covid-19 beds under the BMC’s command (13,512 in public hospitals and 5817 in private hospitals). The city has 89 ICU beds available (out of a total of 2,529) and 32 ventilators available (out of a total of 1302).

Thane and Nagpur fare no better, with reports coming in of patients being discharged early to make space for other Covid-positive admissions. Sunil Madavi, 26, who works as an attendant at a city cancer hospital admitted to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMHC) in Nagpur after he contracted Covid last month. “He was discharged within nine days. After reaching home, he was disoriented, did not recognize family or friends and spoke incoherently. We got him admitted to a private hospital sensing something was amiss,” colleague Anup Thakre said. Subsequent tests showed Madavi was still reeling under Covid infection.

GMCH superintendent Dr Avinash Gawande said that the hospital had only 900 Covid-19 beds. “It’s really very difficult to accommodate everyone as hardly 18-20 patients get discharged every day as against 70-80 new admissions every day,” he said.

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has extended the contract of the 700 medical staff members it hired during the first wave, its commissioner Abhijit Bangar said. “But that number is still not enough.” Even if the urban centres add to their health care facilities, staff members would be needed to manage the rising cases, he said.

In Palghar, angry relatives stormed two hospitals on Monday night after at least 11 patients died there allegedly due to oxygen shortage. he authorities insisted there was no shortage even as the deaths were reported hours after an audio message of Rajiv Patil, the mayor of Palgarh’s Vasai, highlighting a severe shortage of oxygen needed for patients went viral.

Considering the rise in the number of cases in Maharashtra, the state Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) is exploring possibilities of procuring oxygen from neighbouring states of Chhattisgarh and Gujarat to meet the demand.

Speaking to PTI, state FDA minister Rajendra Shingne said Maharashtra produces 1,200 tonnes of oxygen every day, but the consumption is increasing drastically.

The situation in the rest of the cities is fast turning dire.

A long queue of ambulances was seen on Monday night outside Ahmedabad’s Civil Hospital amid the deteriorating situation of COVID-19 in the state, news agency ANI reported.

A total of 45 ambulances were seen lined up outside the hospital while several patients have complained of having to be in the waiting line for long.

“The number of patients are on the rise. We have 2,008 patients admitted on Medicity campus while our capacity is 2,120. Our occupancy right now is 90-95 per cent,” said JV Modi, Superintendent, Civil Hospital, adding that all patients in the ambulances were admitted.

From around 6,813 daily infections in February, the case count shot up to 31,886 in March, according to data from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP, Bengaluru city’s civic body). However, in just the first 12 days of April, Bengaluru has registered 50,636 cases (till Monday), indicating the rapid spread of the disease in India’s IT capital.

“We are definitely better prepared than last time,” KV Trilok Chandra, Karnataka’s health commissioner said. According to the BBMP, there were an adequate number of hospital beds available in the city. There are currently around 3,750 beds in the city, of which over 70% are already occupied, officials said, adding to the pressure on existing infrastructure. There are an additional 600 beds in covid care centres (CCC) which is used for asymptomatic persons who may not be able to isolate effectively at their respective homes.

Dr Prasanna HM of the Private Hospitals & Nursing Homes Association, Bengaluru said that the government has sought 50% of the bed strength from all private medical institutions. He said that currently a significant portion of the beds were full in private hospitals due to admission of Covid and non-covid persons and the beds will be made available to the government as and when they get empty. He pegged that there are around 6000-7000 beds in private hospitals and other institutions, and half of this would be made available to the government.

In Chandigarh, nearly half the 500 beds reserved for Covid patients is occupied, and in poll-bound Kolkata, nine out of the 45 private Covid hospitals are full up, and taking no more admissions. Another 17 designated Covid hospitals have less than 10 beds left in them. In the state-run ID&BG Hospital, the nodal hospital for Covid-related cases, which has 14 ICU beds and 17 High Dependency Unit (HDU) beds reserved for Covid patients, there are no vacancies. “We have no vacancy at the moment. All ICU and HDU beds are full. There is no shortage of any equipment like oxygen though,” a senior doctor of the hospital said on the condition of anonymity.

“In Kolkata beds are fast running out and the occupancy rate of such beds is around 75% - 80%. We are facing some problems in Kolkata. We are augmenting our infrastructure. Across West Bengal however the vacancy is higher as only 50% - 60% ICU and HDU beds are occupied,” a top official of the state health department said.

In Bhopal, all 200 ventilators were occupied as of Tuesday. Out of the 1,652 isolation beds in the city, 468 were occupied while 921 of the 1,202 ICU beds were occupied in the city.

In Thiruvananthapuram, district medical officer K S Shinu said that of the 141 ICU beds earmarked for Covid patients in government hospitals and first line treatment centres in the city, 55 were vacant. In Kerala at least 70 per cent of the medical needs are met by the private sector. Among private hospitals, 494 of the 795 ICU beds were vacant.

In Patna, most beds were full in the city’s major hospitals designated for Covid-19 patients. As many as 83 out of 112 beds were occupied at the Patna Medical College Hospital (PMCH), the oldest government-run medical college of Bihar, on Tuesday. At AIIMS, 106 of the 115 beds were occupied, while only 12 of the 100 beds available at the Nalanda Medical College Hospital were available. The Paras-HMRI hospital and the Ruban Memorial hospital, the two NABH-accredited hospitals in Patna, are also full.

“I feel helpless when I have to refuse patients because of unavailability of beds. Yesterday, one patient brought to our facility died because we could not provide ICU bed as all 26 are occupied. We have a running waitlist, which has now shot up to 18 as on Tuesday. We are admitting Covid-19 patients through the waitlist generated at our hospital,” said Dr Satyajit Singh, director, Ruban hospital.

Provisions to scale up

In Mumbai, three new sites have been earmarked to set up 300-bed facilities for Covid care, the deputy municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani said. Last year, as the pandemic raged, the civic body created additional health infrastructure in the form of six jumbo Covid-19 facilities. “We retained all new infrastructure that was developed for Covid-19, which is why we have been able to cater to a large number of patients in the second wave,” Kakani said. According to him, the number of hospital beds, including ICU and oxygenated beds is 1.5 times more than what the city had during the first wave.

Pune’s divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao during his meeting with the private hospitals on Saturday stated that four Deputy Collectors have been designated with the task of hand holding hospital administration for admission and discharge, auditing of bills among other things, to smoothen the process. “Every available bed category needs to be utilised very judiciously. For example, the ventilators need to be reallocated to a more critical patient and the treated patient may be shifted to an oxygen bed/ other required resource. Also, many hospitals can convert their conference rooms / corridors into oxygen centres,” he said.

Dr Veena Singh of AIIMS-Patna said that the hospital would increase its bed capacity to 145 from Wednesday. It had increased its capacity of Covid beds from 60 to 115, earlier this month.

In Jharkhand, health minister Banna Gupta directed all private hospitals to reserve 50% of the total beds for Covid-19 patients. The minister also ordered to convert residential centres of Skill India Mission into Covid Care Centres.

Lucknow’s district magistrate Abhishek Prakash on Tuesday made it compulsory for doctors and other paramedical staff to remain on duty and restricted them from taking any leave. Any violation would be subjected to legal action under Disaster Management Act 2005 and Indian Penal Code 1860, the Tuesday order stated.

Amid a surge in cases, the Gujarat government on Tuesday said it will set up a 900-bed COVID care hospital in collaboration with the DRDO, a premier facility of the ministry of defence. The hospital, with 150 ICU beds with ventilator facility, will come up in Gujarat University Convention Centre within two weeks and work on it had already started at the Centre, a state government release said.