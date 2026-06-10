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‘Action illegal, no case against Meenakshi Natarajan’: Congress after EC meeting on RS candidature

Abhishek Manu Singhvi said the Rajya Sabha nomination was rejected by the EC citing a criminal case pending against Natarajan, but that is not the case.

Updated on: Jun 10, 2026 01:46 pm IST
Edited by Poorva Joshi
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A team of Congress leaders met Election Commission officials on Wednesday over the Rajya Sabha candidature of Meenakshi Natarajan being cancelled in Madhya Pradesh. Following the key meet, Congress MPs Abhishek Manu Singhvi and KC Venugopal held a presser, calling the nomination cancellation “illegal”.

AICC General Secretary and Madhya Pradesh in-charge Harish Chaudhary, state Assembly LoP Umang Singhar along with party candidate Meenakshi Natarajan, front centre. (PTI)

Explaining the argument, Singhvi said the nomination was rejected citing a criminal case pending against Natarajan, but that is not the case. “The irony is that there is no criminal case that actually exists in law, that is established, that she could have disclosed,” Singhvi said. Congress has urged the EC to reverse the move, calling it “egregious and blatantly unlawful”.

Congress said that its delegation has made a detailed representation to EC, demonstrating how the Returning Officer RO passed a perverse order in rejecting Meenakshi Natarajan's nomination to Rajya Sabha. Venugopal said Congress has been assured that the EC will look into the matter.

Before his meeting with EC officials, Abhishek Manu Singhvi released a video weighing in on the legal validity of the jolt to Meenakshi Natarajan. Singhvi called the EC Returning Officer's move "poor and absolutely partisan".

He said there was no criminal case registered against Natarajan that she would disclose. "No criminal case comes into existence...There's a notice to her by a court based on a private complaint, well before the court has taken cognizance. The issue of cognizance is yet to be decided after hearing her," he said.

His remarks came after Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav welcomed Natarajan's candidature cancellation saying she had been hiding a criminal record.

Also Read: Conspiracy charge, a Smriti Irani reminder: BJP under fire after sole Congress MP candidate's RS nomination cancelled

Besides, KC Venugopal also said that allegations of any error or non-disclosure in her nomination is “complete humbug”, and accused the BJP of trying to snatch the Congress's seat.

With Natarajan's candidature cancelled, all three BJP candidates from Madhya Pradesh can go through to the Rajya Sabha.

 
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