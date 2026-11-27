An employee at a hotel in Meerut was arrested after a video, purportedly showing him spitting on a roti during food preparation, went viral on social media, police said on Friday.

Police took cognisance of the video and initiated an investigation. (Representative Image (Sakib Ali/HT)) more less

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Circle Officer Mawana Pankaj Lavania said a video of the incident, which allegedly took place in Mahalka outpost area on Thursday, is circulating across social media platforms.

The video purportedly shows the accused, a resident of Mahalka village, spitting on a roti.

Also Read | Man jailed for spitting on rotis while making them at wedding in UP's Bulandshahr

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{{^usCountry}} Police took cognisance of the video and initiated an investigation, the official said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police took cognisance of the video and initiated an investigation, the official said. {{/usCountry}}

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It was found that the incident allegedly took place during food preparation at the hotel, and the person seen in the video was an employee at the establishment, he said.

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The accused has been arrested, and further legal proceedings in the matter are underway, he added.