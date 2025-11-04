Man jailed for spitting on rotis while making them at wedding in UP's Bulandshahr

A man in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr was arrested after a purported video of him seen spitting on rotis while making them at a wedding went viral, the police said on Tuesday. The man has been identified as Danish was recorded spitting on the rotis. The video later went viral.

The man has been identified as Danish, a resident of the Pathan Tola locality in Bulandshahr.

Additional superintendent of police (Rural) Tejveer Singh said Danish was booked at the Pahasu Police Station on November 2 and sent to jail.

In January, a 20-year-old eatery worker was arrested for allegedly spitting on the food he was preparing in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad.

A similar incident was reported in December 2024 from Bulandshahr, also in Uttar Pradesh, where a vegetable vendor was taken into custody.

Proposed UP ordinance to impose 10-yr jail for 'spitting in food' 10 years prison for 'contaminating' food? In October last year, the UP government proposed a rigorous 10-year imprisonment for spitting in foods; such a punishment is usually reserved for heinous crimes like attempted murder or rape.

Officials mentioned the state would do this by bringing in two ordinances to penalise “contaminating” food with human waste and to make all eateries put up nameplates giving details of their owners and staff.

The two new proposed ordinances were discussed in the state cabinet on Tuesday and will be known as the UP Prevention of Contamination (Consumer Right to Know) and the UP Prevention of Impersonation and Anti-harmony Activities and Prohibition of Spitting, said a press note.

“Contaminating food with human waste and dirty matter is a grave offence and we will bring a strong law soon,” a government statement had quoted Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath as saying.