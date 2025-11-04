Man jailed for spitting on rotis while making them at wedding in UP's Bulandshahr

Officials mentioned the state would do this by bringing in two ordinances to penalise “contaminating” food with human waste and to make all eateries put up nameplates giving details of their owners and staff.
The two new proposed ordinances were discussed in the state cabinet on Tuesday and will be known as the UP Prevention of Contamination (Consumer Right to Know) and the UP Prevention of Impersonation and Anti-harmony Activities and Prohibition of Spitting, said a press note.
“Contaminating food with human waste and dirty matter is a grave offence and we will bring a strong law soon,” a government statement had quoted Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath as saying.