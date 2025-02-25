In UP's Meerut, man ‘spits’ on roti at wedding ceremony; arrested

Police in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut have arrested a man for allegedly spitting on a “roti” he was making at a wedding ceremony. The action was taken after a video of the man “spitting” on the roti went viral on social media, a senior police officer said. Police with the detained accused (x.com/meerutpolice)

“We have taken cognizance of this matter and a person has been arrested. Action will be taken in this regard,” Superintendent of Police, Ayush Vikram Singh, stated.

HT.com could not independently verify the authenticity of the clip.

According to police, the incident occurred under the Brahmapuri police station area. Locals said the incident took place on the night of February 21.

In January, a 20-year-old eatery worker was arrested for allegedly spitting on the food he was preparing, in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad.

A similar incident was reported in December 2024 from Bulandshahr, also in Uttar Pradesh, and a vegetable vendor was taken into custody.

In October last year, the state authorities proposed a rigorous, 10-year imprisonment for spitting in foods; such a punishment is usually reserved for heinous crimes like attempted murder or rape.

Officials mentioned the state will do this by bringing two ordinances to penalise “contaminating” food with human waste, and to make all eateries put up nameplates giving details of their owners and staff.

The ordinances, which were discussed by the Uttar Pradesh cabinet, also proposed cancellation of licences of those contaminating food items by mixing urine or waste.

“Contaminating food with human waste and dirty matter is a grave offence and we will bring a strong law soon,” a government statement had quoted chief minister Yogi Adityanath as saying.