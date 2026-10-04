Meerut man drags wife on car bonnet after she catches him with ‘girlfriend’: ‘Pushed me into bush, tried to strangle me’

Chaotic scenes unfolded on a Meerut road after a woman reportedly caught her husband travelling in a car with his girlfriend, following which the duo attempted to run her over with the vehicle.

The police arrested the man along with his alleged girlfriend (@meerutpolice)

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A purported video of the incident has surfaced on social media shows a woman hanging on to the bonnet of a car that is trying to move away.

Circle Officer Kotwali Sangram Singh said police have arrested the man and woman in the car and the vehicle has also been seized.

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{{^usCountry}} The alleged incident took place on Saturday near the L-Block police outpost on Hapur Road under Lohiyanagar police station, police said. Woman alleges assault {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The alleged incident took place on Saturday near the L-Block police outpost on Hapur Road under Lohiyanagar police station, police said. Woman alleges assault {{/usCountry}}

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Thirty-two-year-old Sunita, a resident of Kazipur, spotted her husband Mayank, 36, travelling in a car with Mahi Verma, 34, and stopped them, according to the police.

An argument broke out between the couple, following which Sunita alleged that Mayank tried to run the car over her.

She also alleged that Mayank and the woman accompanying him abused her, pushed her into bushes and attempted to strangle her.

A case has been registered against the duo under Sections 109(1) (attempt to murder) and 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of peace) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the police said.

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A video purportedly showing a quarrel between the couple on the road has also surfaced on social media.

The footage appears to show the woman assaulting her husband and, at one point, being on the bonnet of the car.

Woman jumps on car bonnet in Lucknow

Last month, a similar incident was reported from Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow where a woman jumped on the bonnet of a moving car over a dispute with a friend. A video of the incident was shared widely on social media.

Police registered a case under ‘attempt to murder’ sections following which one person was detained.

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The video showed the woman, who was dressed in a white kurta and black salwar, jumping on the bonnet of the moving car. The woman is seen clutching on to the vehicle's bonnet in an attempt to stop it, her feet pedalling backwards as the car drives ahead. She is heard yelling at the driver to “stop the car.”

The woman, while stopping the car which is moving forward slowly, is also heard shouting, “Gaadi roko (stop the car)….Marungi nahi main, kuch bhi karwalo (I will not die. Do anything you want).” The vehicle stops for a brief moment as the woman slams her palm on the bonnet.

However, the driver then accelerates, and the woman is dragged ahead while on the bonnet of the car. She then falls on the road as the vehicle picks up speed, with bystanders heard shouting.

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