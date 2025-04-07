Meerut murder accused Muskan Rastogi is pregnant: Report

Muskan Rastogi, accused and jailed for allegedly murdering her husband, Saurabh Rajput, in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut, is reportedly pregnant. Her positive test result was confirmed on Monday, an India Today report said. Muskan Rastogi, along with her lover Sahil Shukla, allegedly stabbed her husband Saurabh Rajput to death. (PTI)

Rastogi, along with her lover Sahil Shukla, had allegedly stabbed Rajput to death on March 4 before chopping his body up into multiple pieces and hiding them inside a cement-filled drum.

Both the accused are lodged in separate barracks at the Meerut district jail. Last week, a local court extended their judicial custody for another 14 days.

According to the India Today report, chief medical officer Ashok Kataria confirmed on Monday that Rastogi's pregnancy test result came back positive.

Earlier, the jail administration had written to the chief minister's office, requesting a medical test for Rastogi. In response, a team from the district hospital was sent to the jail.

Last week, Rastogi and Shukla came face-to-face for the first time since their arrest. The prison administration has strictly prohibited any communication between the two accused.

Rastogi broke down when she saw her lover during her appearance in court via video conferencing, PTI reported citing sources.

Meerut murder

The alleged murder committed by Rastogi and Shukla sent shockwaves across the country, with chilling details emerging from the investigation into the case.

The two had also undertaken a trip to Himachal Pradesh after the alleged murder.

The probe also revealed that Rastogi had been planning her husband's murder since November 2023 and allegedly manipulated Sahil Shukla into the crime by pretending to be his deceased mother through a fake Snapchat account.

Additionally, Saurabh Rajput's postmortem report had also revealed extreme brutality in his murder. His head was severed from the body, both hands were cut off from the wrist, and his legs were bent backwards, suggesting an attempt to fit the body into the drum, the autopsy report revealed. His death was attributed to shock and excessive bleeding.