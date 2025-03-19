Meerut murder: Lawyers attack slain Merchant Navy officer's wife, lover outside courtroom

The woman and her lover accused of killing her Merchant Navy officer husband in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut were attacked by a group of lawyers while being brought for a court hearing. Police intervene as lawyers trash accused Sahil Shukla while he was being produced in a court in connection with Merchant Navy officer Saurabh Rajput's killing, in Meerut, Wednesday, March 19, 2025. (PTI)

According to a PTI report, as police escorted Muskan Rastogi and her lover Sahil Shukla out of the chief judicial magistrate's court on Wednesday, a group of lawyers surrounded them and tried to hit them.

Some lawyers grabbed Sahil's clothes in the melee as police tried to form a ring around the duo to protect them. Police officers had to jostle with the lawyers while they took the accused to safety.

According to an NDTV report, officials said they started receiving information that a crowd of angry lawyers had begun to assemble in the court complex.

More police personnel were called in but they found themselves facing at least a hundred-strong crowd intent on thrashing the duo.

HT cannot independently verify this information.

The report added that shouts of "taiyyar raho" (stay ready) and "maaro" (attack) can be heard as the lawyers tried to assault Muskaan and Sahil.

The chief judicial magistrate's court has sent the accused to a 14-day judicial custody.

Saurabh Rajput allegedly stabbed to death by wife, her lover

Saurabh Rajput (29) from Brahmpuri's Indra Nagar Phase 2, went missing on March 4, prompting the police to launch an investigation into the matter.

On Tuesday, Muskan and Sahil were detained.

SP City Ayush Vikram Singh, in a press conference, said,"The investigation revealed that Saurabh (Rajput), who worked in a bakery in London and returned home periodically, was murdered following his return on February 24."

"On March 4, Muskan allegedly drugged Saurabh's food, leaving him unconscious. Sahil then joined her, and they stabbed Saurabh to death. They then dismembered his body in the bathroom, using a razor and knife," the SP said.

(With PTI inputs)