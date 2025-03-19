‘Snapchat, dead mother, anxiety pills’: How UP woman plotted husband's killing

Muskan Rastogi, the Meerut woman who allegedly stabbed her Merchant Navy officer husband Saurabh Rajput, planned his murder by convincing her boyfriend Sahil Shukla that his dead mother was speaking to him through Snapchat, police said. Saurabh Rajput and Muskan Rastogi.

According to an NDTV report, Muskan had been planning her husband's murder since November. She also bought two knives for ₹800, telling the shopkeeper that she would use them to cut chicken.

She also pretended to have anxiety so that she could visit a doctor and access the pills needed to put Saurabh to sleep before killing him.

HT cannot independently verify this information.

Muskan's parents had alleged that she and her boyfriend Sahil consumed drugs regularly, and they killed Saurabh fearing he would stop their ‘drug sessions’.

According to the NDTV report,Superintendent of Police (Meerut City) Ayush Vikram Singh said that Muskan made an account on Snapchat and managed to convince Sahil that his dead mother was using the social media app to speak to him.

SP Singh was not made in the name of Sahil's mother but Muskan sent the messages in a what that she made him believe that his dead mother had reincarnated and was speaking to him.

Muskan used the messages to control Sahil and convince him to murder Saurabh.

Muskan scouted for places to bury Saurabh's body: Police

According to the senior police official, Muskan began to scout for places to bury Saurabh's body. She told her friends that she needed to bury some material she had used in a puja (prayer ritual), and even asked where one could bury a body. But the friends did not help her find a place.

Muskaan found out that Saurabh would return to Meerut in February to celebrate the birthday of their six-year-old daughter.

Saurabh returned to Meerut on February 24, and the next day Muskan mixed the medicines in his alcohol, but he did not drink.

On March 4, Saurabh was drugged and allegedly stabbed to death by Muskan and her lover, his body dismembered and sealed inside a drum with cement.

Muskan and Rajput got married in 2016, following a relationship and they had a six-year-old daughter. Muskan and Sahil had known each other since school and reconnected via a WhatsApp group in 2019