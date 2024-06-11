Meet Pravati Parida, BJP leader set to be Odisha's first female Deputy CM

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday announced that Mohan Charan Majhi will be the the next chief minister of Odisha, and KV Singh Deo and Pravati Parida will be appointed as the deputy chief ministers of the state. BJP leader and Odisha deputy CM elect Pravati Parida (Facebook)

While Odisha is set to get its first chief minister from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), party leader Pravati Parida is set to be the first female deputy chief minister of the state.

Date mein Crickit, late mein Crickit! Catch the game anytime, anywhere on Crickit. Find out how

Rajnath Singh said in an X post, “Delighted to announce that Shri Mohan Charan Majhi has been elected unanimously as the leader of Odisha BJP Legislature Party. He is a young and dynamic party karyakarta who will take the state forward on road to progress and prosperity as the new Chief Minister of Odisha. Many congratulations to him.”

Odisha CM-elect Mohan Charan Majhi, along with his deputies KV Singh Deo and Pravati Parida, will be sworn in at Janata Maidan in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday.

KV Singh Deo who was named a deputy chief minister defeated Saroj Kumar Meher of the BJD by 1357 votes from Patnagarh, while the other deputy CM Pravati Parida beat BJD leader Dilip Kumar Nayak by 4588 votes from Nimapara.

Who is BJP leader Pravati Parida?

BJP leader Pravati Parida is a local from Nimapara, from where she contested the assembly elections and emerged victorious. A lawyer by profession, she completed her LLB course from Bhubaneswar's Utkal University and enrolled as an advocate in the Odisha High Court.

Parida joined the Bharatiya Janata Party after being a practicing lawyer for several years. She first served as the women's wing president of the BJP in Odisha. She is married to Shyam Sundar Nayak, a former government employee.

Pravati Parida is a first-time MLA from the Nimapara seat. This is the fourth time that the BJP leader contested the polls from the Nimapara seat, defeated by BJD's Samir Ranjan Dash in 2014 and 2019. Parida had contested the polls from Nimapara in 2009 but garnered only 4.52 per cent of the votes.