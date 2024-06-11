 Meet Pravati Parida, BJP leader set to be Odisha's first female Deputy CM | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 11, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Meet Pravati Parida, BJP leader set to be Odisha's first female Deputy CM

ByHT News Desk
Jun 11, 2024 07:53 PM IST

BJP leaders Pravati Parida and KV Singh Deo will be the deputy chief ministers of Odisha, the top leadership of the party announced on Tuesday.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday announced that Mohan Charan Majhi will be the the next chief minister of Odisha, and KV Singh Deo and Pravati Parida will be appointed as the deputy chief ministers of the state.

BJP leader and Odisha deputy CM elect Pravati Parida (Facebook)
BJP leader and Odisha deputy CM elect Pravati Parida (Facebook)

While Odisha is set to get its first chief minister from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), party leader Pravati Parida is set to be the first female deputy chief minister of the state.

Date mein Crickit, late mein Crickit! Catch the game anytime, anywhere on Crickit. Find out how

Rajnath Singh said in an X post, “Delighted to announce that Shri Mohan Charan Majhi has been elected unanimously as the leader of Odisha BJP Legislature Party. He is a young and dynamic party karyakarta who will take the state forward on road to progress and prosperity as the new Chief Minister of Odisha. Many congratulations to him.”

Odisha CM-elect Mohan Charan Majhi, along with his deputies KV Singh Deo and Pravati Parida, will be sworn in at Janata Maidan in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday.

KV Singh Deo who was named a deputy chief minister defeated Saroj Kumar Meher of the BJD by 1357 votes from Patnagarh, while the other deputy CM Pravati Parida beat BJD leader Dilip Kumar Nayak by 4588 votes from Nimapara.

Who is BJP leader Pravati Parida?

BJP leader Pravati Parida is a local from Nimapara, from where she contested the assembly elections and emerged victorious. A lawyer by profession, she completed her LLB course from Bhubaneswar's Utkal University and enrolled as an advocate in the Odisha High Court.

Parida joined the Bharatiya Janata Party after being a practicing lawyer for several years. She first served as the women's wing president of the BJP in Odisha. She is married to Shyam Sundar Nayak, a former government employee.

Pravati Parida is a first-time MLA from the Nimapara seat. This is the fourth time that the BJP leader contested the polls from the Nimapara seat, defeated by BJD's Samir Ranjan Dash in 2014 and 2019. Parida had contested the polls from Nimapara in 2009 but garnered only 4.52 per cent of the votes.

Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

See more

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections Result, Narendra Modi Cabinet Live, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / Meet Pravati Parida, BJP leader set to be Odisha's first female Deputy CM
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On