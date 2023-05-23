Meet the top rank holders of UPSC Civil Services exam

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Tuesday released the Civil Services 2022 exam results. This year too, women dominated the top positions with Ishita Kishore securing first position, followed by Garima Lohia, Uma Harathi N and Smriti Mishra.

Ishita Kishore secured the first spot, and Garima Lohia bagged the second position.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The top 25 successful candidates consisted of 14 women and 11 men, with diverse educational backgrounds ranging from engineering, humanities, science, commerce, and medical science. Additionally, among the recommended candidates, 41 had benchmark disabilities, including orthopedically handicapped, visually challenged, hearing impaired, and multiple disabilities.

Here's everything you need to know about top 10 toppers:

Ishita Kishore: Ishita Kishore, a graduate in economics, earned her degree from the prestigious Shri Ram College of Commerce at Delhi University. Upon completing her studies, she ventured into the professional world, joining Ernst & Young, where she contributed to their risk advisory department. In addition to her academic and professional accomplishments, Ishita has also showcased remarkable athleticism and has actively participated in various sports activities. Garima Lohia: Garima Lohia, a Commerce graduate from Kirorimal College, University of Delhi, secured the second position with Commerce and Accountancy as her optional subject. Uma Harathi N: Uma Harathi N, a B.Tech. graduate in Civil Engineering from IIT, Hyderabad, ranked third with Anthropology as her optional subject. Smriti Mishra: Smriti Mishra, a B.Sc. graduate from Miranda House College, University of Delhi, achieved the fourth position with Zoology as her optional subject. Mayur Hazarika: Mayur Hazarika is a doctor by profession and is engaged with the national health mission in Assam. He completed his MBBS from the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital in Guwahati. Gahana Navya James: Gahana Navya James graduated from St Thomas College, Kerala, with first rank in MA Political Science. She completed BA History at Alphonsa College, Pala. Waseem Ahmad Bhat: Waseem Ahmad Bhat has done B.Tech in civil engineer from the National Institute of Technology Srinagar. In 2021, Bhat had secured 225 overall rank in the UPSC Civil Services exam.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON