Meet Ujjwal Nikam, BJP Lok Sabha candidate who cooked up 'biryani' story to nail Ajmal Kasab

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday fielded former special public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam as its Lok Sabha candidate from the Mumbai North Central seat. He will be contesting against Congress' Varsha Gaikwad. Special prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam gestures as he speaks to the media outside Arthur Road Jail, where the trial of Mohammad Ajmal Kasab, the lone surviving terrorist of the 2008 Mumbai attacks, was held, in Mumbai.(Reuters / File)

The BJP dropped sitting MP Poonam Mahajan as its Mumbai North Central candidate and replaced her with Nikam. According to the party leaders, the decision to drop Mahajan was based on organisational feedback after several poll surveys showed a negative rating for her. Some leaders also claimed that the decision was taken some time back, but the party's search for her replacement took time, reported PTI.

Who is Ujjwal Nikam?