 Meet Ujjwal Nikam, BJP Lok Sabha candidate who cooked up 'biryani' story to nail Ajmal Kasab | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Apr 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Meet Ujjwal Nikam, BJP Lok Sabha candidate who cooked up 'biryani' story to nail Ajmal Kasab

ByHT News Desk
Apr 27, 2024 06:49 PM IST

BJP fielded former special public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam as its Lok Sabha candidate from the Mumbai North Central seat, dropping sitting MP Poonam Mahajan.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday fielded former special public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam as its Lok Sabha candidate from the Mumbai North Central seat. He will be contesting against Congress' Varsha Gaikwad.

Special prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam gestures as he speaks to the media outside Arthur Road Jail, where the trial of Mohammad Ajmal Kasab, the lone surviving terrorist of the 2008 Mumbai attacks, was held, in Mumbai.(Reuters / File)
Special prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam gestures as he speaks to the media outside Arthur Road Jail, where the trial of Mohammad Ajmal Kasab, the lone surviving terrorist of the 2008 Mumbai attacks, was held, in Mumbai.(Reuters / File)

The BJP dropped sitting MP Poonam Mahajan as its Mumbai North Central candidate and replaced her with Nikam. According to the party leaders, the decision to drop Mahajan was based on organisational feedback after several poll surveys showed a negative rating for her. Some leaders also claimed that the decision was taken some time back, but the party's search for her replacement took time, reported PTI.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Who is Ujjwal Nikam?

  1. Born in Maharashtra's Jalgaon, Ujjwal Nikam was a special public prosecutor. He began his career as a district prosecutor in Jalgaon and then worked his way up to the state and national trials.
  2. Nikam has been associated with several prominent cases, including the 1993 Bombay bombings, the Gulshan Kumar murder case, the Pramod Mahajan murder case, and the 2008 Mumbai attacks. He was also the public prosecutor in the 2013 Mumbai gang rape case, 2016 Kopardi rape and murder case.
  3. Nikam had argued on behalf of the state during the 26/11 Mumbai attack trial. He had come under fire after he cooked up an anecdote that the Mumbai attack's accused Ajmal Kasab had demanded ‘mutton biryani’ in jail. During a global conference on counter-terrorism in Jaipur in 2015, Nikam had disclosed that he made up the lie to “break an emotional wave” that was being created in favour of the terrorist.
  4. The BJP candidate was awarded the Padma Shri by the government of India in 2016.
  5. In his over 30 years of career, Nikam has secured 628 life imprisonment and 37 death penalties.
  6. His son, Aniket Nikam, is also a criminal lawyer in the Mumbai High Court.

Discover the pivotal moments that shaped India's electoral journey on the Eras section of our exclusive Elections product. Access all content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / Meet Ujjwal Nikam, BJP Lok Sabha candidate who cooked up 'biryani' story to nail Ajmal Kasab
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On