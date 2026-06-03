Shillong, Meghalaya government has intensified efforts to contain the spread of African Swine Fever and imposed restrictions on pig transportation and trade in affected districts, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said on Wednesday.

Meghalaya govt intensifies efforts to check spread of African Swine Fever

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Sangma said the outbreak was being closely monitored and immediate measures had been put in place to prevent the disease from spreading further.

"This has been a problem in the past also. We are monitoring the situation and taking immediate action. The department is taking measures to ensure that ASF doesn't spread on a large scale," he told reporters.

According to officials, confirmed cases have been detected in Pynursla and Mawlai blocks of East Khasi Hills district, Mawthadraishan block of West Khasi Hills district, Umsning and Bhoirymbong blocks in Ri-Bhoi district, Mairang block of Eastern West Khasi Hills district, as well as at the Regional Pig Breeding Farm in Kyrdemkulai.

The affected villages include Urksew Wahpathaw, Mawkajem, Mawlai Mawkynroh, Nongkasen, Kyrdemkulai, Lum Umpih, Mawkyrdep and Mawphanniew.

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{{^usCountry}} Invoking provisions of the Prevention and Control of Infectious and Contagious Diseases in Animals Act, 2009, the animal husbandry and veterinary department has declared areas within a 1 km radius of infected premises as infected zones, while areas extending up to 10 km have been designated as surveillance zones. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Invoking provisions of the Prevention and Control of Infectious and Contagious Diseases in Animals Act, 2009, the animal husbandry and veterinary department has declared areas within a 1 km radius of infected premises as infected zones, while areas extending up to 10 km have been designated as surveillance zones. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} A complete ban has been imposed on the movement of live pigs, pig feed, pork and pork products into or out of affected areas. Pig markets, slaughterhouses and abattoirs in the affected zones have been ordered closed until further notice. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A complete ban has been imposed on the movement of live pigs, pig feed, pork and pork products into or out of affected areas. Pig markets, slaughterhouses and abattoirs in the affected zones have been ordered closed until further notice. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Authorities have also prohibited swill feeding using kitchen or restaurant waste and barred the removal of infected or dead pigs and contaminated materials from designated zones. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Authorities have also prohibited swill feeding using kitchen or restaurant waste and barred the removal of infected or dead pigs and contaminated materials from designated zones. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Officials said disposal of pig carcasses in rivers, lakes or other water bodies would attract penalties ranging from ₹2,000 to ₹5,000, while repeat offenders could face imprisonment of up to three months. Carcasses are required to be disposed of through deep burial with lime cover as per veterinary guidelines. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said disposal of pig carcasses in rivers, lakes or other water bodies would attract penalties ranging from ₹2,000 to ₹5,000, while repeat offenders could face imprisonment of up to three months. Carcasses are required to be disposed of through deep burial with lime cover as per veterinary guidelines. {{/usCountry}}

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Farm owners have been directed to maintain strict biosecurity protocols, restrict visitor access and ensure proper cleaning and disinfection of vehicles operating in affected areas.

Veterinary teams have intensified surveillance and sample collection to assess the extent of the outbreak, while the forest department has been asked to monitor wild boar populations in adjoining forest areas to prevent possible transmission between domestic and wild pig populations.

The government has also appealed to village dorbars, dollois, nokmas, municipalities and other local bodies to cooperate with veterinary officials and rapid response teams engaged in containment efforts.

Farmers in disease-free areas outside surveillance zones have been advised to confine their animals, prevent contact with wild boars and stray animals, maintain strict hygiene standards and immediately report any unusual illness or mortality to veterinary authorities, officials said.

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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