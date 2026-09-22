Shillong, The Meghalaya High Court has directed the state government to transfer all foreign nationals who have completed their sentences but have been languishing in jails to a temporary detention centre by September 28, officials said on Tuesday.

Meghalaya HC asks govt to shift all foreign nationals who completed jail terms to detention centre

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The order was passed by a division bench comprising Chief Justice Revati Mohite Dere and Justice W Diengdoh on Monday while hearing a petition concerning the detention of foreign nationals who have completed their prison terms.

According to the status report submitted by the state government, around 30 foreign nationals have completed their sentences but continue to remain in custody.

The court noted that the government had identified the MBOSE Hostel at Laitumkhrah, Shillong, as a temporary detention/holding centre following its dissatisfaction with an earlier proposal to designate a building at Nongstoin for the purpose.

The three-storey hostel has around 60 beds across six dormitories and is considered sufficient to accommodate the foreign nationals currently in custody, the report said.

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{{^usCountry}} The detention centre would have adequate security and administrative personnel, medical staffers, CCTV cameras and fire safety equipment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The detention centre would have adequate security and administrative personnel, medical staffers, CCTV cameras and fire safety equipment. {{/usCountry}}

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The court directed that the foreign nationals be shifted to the facility at the earliest and, in any event, by September 28.

Foreigners Regional Registration Officer , Kolkata, Nidhi Rani, who appeared through video conferencing, informed the court that deportation orders have been issued in four cases and steps are being taken to repatriate them.

She also said appropriate steps would be taken in the cases of other foreign nationals who have completed their sentences but continue to remain in jail.

The court was informed that two of the prisoners are from Myanmar, two from Nigeria and one is a Bangladeshi who has been in custody for more than five years.

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The bench also sought details from the state and FRRO on the modalities for payment of compensation to foreign nationals who remained in custody despite completing their sentences.

The matter has been posted for further hearing on September 28, when the officers concerned have been directed to appear either in person or through video conferencing.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.