Meghalaya HC steps in after KSU rally violence, seeks action against culprits

The Meghalaya high court has directed authorities to intensify efforts to identify and prosecute those responsible for the violence during a Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) black-flag bike rally in Shillong on Wednesday, as fresh arson incidents and restrictions on movement along the Assam-Meghalaya border heightened concerns over law and order.

A Khasi Students’ Union rally, organised as part of its agitation over a five-point charter of demands, descended into violence across Shillong (PTI)

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A Division Bench of Justices H.S. Thangkhiew and W. Diengdoh, hearing a suo motu PIL, took cognisance of the violence, noting extensive damage to government, police and public transport vehicles and the alleged desecration of statues of national heroes. The court directed authorities to take “more intensive and immediate” steps to apprehend those responsible and submit an action-taken report by August 24.

The intervention came after a KSU rally, organised as part of its agitation over a five-point charter of demands, descended into violence across Shillong. Police said 31 vehicles were vandalised, 16 people injured and two vehicles torched, with 15 FIRs registered so far.

Three senior KSU leaders—president Raymond Kharjana, vice-president Pynkmenlang Sanmiet and general secretary Reuben Najiar—were arrested and remanded in judicial custody for 14 days. They are now expected to be shifted from Shillong, with Kharjana to Williamnagar and Sanmiet and Najiar to Tura, amid heightened security.

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{{^usCountry}} East Khasi Hills SP Vivek Syiem said police had sufficient footage to identify those involved. “We have enough evidence and footage to show that bikers were only involved in arson, vandalism and assault. The crowd had about 200 bikes. We need to identify who in that crowd was involved in various spurts where incidents happened,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} East Khasi Hills SP Vivek Syiem said police had sufficient footage to identify those involved. “We have enough evidence and footage to show that bikers were only involved in arson, vandalism and assault. The crowd had about 200 bikes. We need to identify who in that crowd was involved in various spurts where incidents happened,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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The administration has meanwhile tightened restrictions. Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) was imposed in the Sadar police station area, prohibiting unauthorised rallies, processions and assemblies ahead of the KSU’s proposed Friday protest at Khyndailad.

The administration also revoked permission for the protest following Wednesday’s violence.

Deputy chief minister Sniawbhalang Dhar sought to keep the dialogue channel open despite the crackdown. “The incident is very unfortunate and cannot be tolerated by the state government. I request the KSU, all other organizations and people of the state to maintain peace. If there is any issue, the door of the government is always open for talks,” Dhar said.

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“We have seen their demands. Let them come for talks, we are ready,” he added.

Deputy chief minister in-charge of the home (police) department Prestone Tynsong said the government had already invited the KSU for talks before the rally, but the offer was turned down. “The chief minister had communicated through the DC inviting KSU for talks, but they turned it down saying their programme was already fixed. We thought the rally would be peaceful as assured to the district administration,” Tynsong said.

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He said there was currently no need for a night curfew, adding that the situation in Shillong remained under control and traffic movement between Meghalaya and Assam had been restored earlier. He also said drones and CCTV footage were being used to identify perpetrators.

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The administration’s immediate concern, however, has shifted to the wider fallout.

The Ri Bhoi administration on Friday advised commuters to avoid the Byrnihat-Jorabat road from both sides, which was reported blocked, particularly those travelling for medical, airport, railway and other essential emergencies. Alternative routes through Pillingkata-Killing and Nongpoh-Patharkhmah-Rani have been suggested.

The blockade has added to growing Assam-Meghalaya tensions after Assam-based transport operators stopped Meghalaya-registered vehicles at Jorabat and Khanapara. Meghalaya chief minister Conrad K Sangma has spoken to Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, with both governments agreeing to work together to restore “peace, trust and normalcy”.

The unrest has also spread beyond Shillong. Two government vehicles were torched at secured locations in Nongstoin on Friday, while a transport department vehicle was set ablaze at Mookynphad Mihmyntdu in West Jaiñtia Hills. A suspected police motorcycle was also torched at Malki. Police have registered cases and launched investigations.

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The government drivers’ community has meanwhile raised concerns over the safety of personnel operating official vehicles. The Meghalaya Government Drivers’ Welfare Association has urged the government to minimise deployment of government vehicles in vulnerable areas until normalcy returns, after several official vehicles were damaged or torched and some drivers suffered minor injuries.

The association has suggested that, wherever feasible, officers use private vehicles for routine duties, while essential and emergency operations continue with adequate security.

“Essential and emergency duties may, however, continue with adequate security arrangements,” the association said, while renewing its long-standing demand for Risk Allowance for government drivers working in hazardous conditions.

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The KSU’s agitation centres on demands including action over the July 31 Shree Cement public hearing in East Jaiñtia Hills, stronger implementation of the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act, regulation of migrant workers, recruitment reforms at North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS), and removal of interviews for Grade B, C and D posts.

With the High Court now monitoring the government’s response, the administration facing fresh security challenges and the Assam fallout threatening movement and tourism, the government is attempting to enforce accountability while keeping the door open for political dialogue.