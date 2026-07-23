Sonam Raghuvanshi's bail cancelled by SC, given three weeks to surrender

The Supreme Court on Thursday cancelled the bail granted to Sonam Raghuvanshi, the prime accused in the alleged murder of her husband, Raja Raghuvanshi, during a honeymoon trip in Meghalaya in 2025, directing her to surrender within two weeks.

Sonam Raghuvanshi, accused of murdering her husband Raja Raghuvanshi during their honeymoon in Meghalaya. (X)

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A bench of justices MM Sundresh and PB Varale set aside the June 29 order of the Meghalaya high court granting her bail but permitted her to apply for fresh bail before the trial court if the trial fails to conclude within six months.

“We are inclined to observe that the continued enlargement of the respondent (Raghuvanshi) will hinder the ongoing trial,” the bench said.

The state had informed the court that the chargesheet was filed in February and that the stage for framing of charges was yet to take place.

“In the event of trial not proceeding and concluded within six months, the respondent shall be at liberty to move a fresh application for bail in which neither our present order nor earlier orders rejecting bail will come in the way,” the bench said, directing Raghuvanshi to surrender within two weeks.

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{{^usCountry}} Raghuvanshi, who was arrested on June 9 last year, was granted bail by the Meghalaya high court on June 29. This decision was challenged by the Meghalaya government in the top court. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Raghuvanshi, who was arrested on June 9 last year, was granted bail by the Meghalaya high court on June 29. This decision was challenged by the Meghalaya government in the top court. {{/usCountry}}

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The high court found fault with the state police for not communicating the grounds of arrest and showing a total “non-application of judicious mind,” as the arrest memo mentioned section 403 instead of section 103 (punishment for murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The state submitted to the top court that it was only a typographical error on the basis of which the high court let out an accused charged with a serious crime.

The state, represented by solicitor general Tushar Mehta, argued that it was a typographical error and that the grounds of arrest were given to the accused at the time she was arrested on June 9, 2025. He said this fact was also noted by the magistrate in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh, where she was produced and taken on transit remand to Meghalaya. Mehta further argued that the allegations were serious and that this was a case in which she had surrendered in Uttar Pradesh.

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Senior advocate Ardhendumauli Prasad, appearing for Raghuvanshi, said that the high court order required her to remain in Shillong and cooperate with the trial. He disputed the state's claim that she had surrendered and said that the trial would take time as there were over 50 witnesses.

The court had, on the previous occasion, asked Prasad if his client was willing to surrender. Hearing the arguments on merit, the court said that non-supply of the grounds of arrest is a “curable” defect and can be remedied by re-arresting the accused. Further, the court said there is a difference between not serving the grounds of arrest and not giving adequate reasons for the arrest. The bench also agreed with the state's view that such an objection must be raised at the very first instance. However, this ground was not raised by Raghuvanshi in any of the three earlier bail applications that were rejected.

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Earlier, on July 3, while issuing notice on the state's appeal, the court had refused to stay the high court order, noting that the woman had already been released.