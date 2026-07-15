Meghalaya is taking its premium Pineapples to Indian markets with new retail partnerships

The fourth edition of the Meghalaya Pineapple Festival was inaugurated at Dilli Haat in New Delhi on Friday, with the state government using the three-day event to strengthen market access for pineapple growers through new partnerships with organised retail and digital marketplaces.

The festival, organised by the Department of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, Government of Meghalaya.

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The festival, organised by the Department of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, Government of Meghalaya, was from July 10 to 12, bringing together farmers, retailers, exporters, food processors, institutional buyers and consumers.

The event was inaugurated by Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region and Communications Jyotiraditya M Scindia in the presence of Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, senior government officials, industry representatives, exporters, retailers and farmer collectives from across the state.

MoUs signed with Flipkart and NeML

A key highlight of the inauguration was the signing of Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with Flipkart and the National E-Market Services Limited (NeML). According to the organisers, the agreements are aimed at expanding marketing and distribution channels for Meghalaya's pineapple growers while improving access to organised retail, institutional buyers and digital marketplaces across India.

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{{^usCountry}} The festival showcases Meghalaya's premium-quality pineapples, known for their rich aroma, low acidity and sweetness, with a Brix value of 16–18. The fruit is cultivated across the rain-fed hills and valleys of Ri Bhoi, Garo Hills, Khasi Hills and Jaintia Hills, supporting thousands of farming households. Centre, state highlight agricultural transformation {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The festival showcases Meghalaya's premium-quality pineapples, known for their rich aroma, low acidity and sweetness, with a Brix value of 16–18. The fruit is cultivated across the rain-fed hills and valleys of Ri Bhoi, Garo Hills, Khasi Hills and Jaintia Hills, supporting thousands of farming households. Centre, state highlight agricultural transformation {{/usCountry}}

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Addressing the gathering, Scindia said,“Meghalaya is truly a jewel- a diamond and an emerald among the States and Union Territories of the country. Meghalaya's remarkable transformation under the leadership of Chief Minister Shri Conrad K. Sangma is a shining example of how visionary governance, community participation and farmer-centric policies can together create sustainable economic growth. Today, the sweetness, rich aroma, low acidity and high Brix content of Meghalaya's pineapples have earned them recognition far beyond the State and the country, reaching premium markets across the world.”

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He also praised initiatives including CM FARM+, MLAMP and the Meghalaya State Organic Mission, saying the state was building globally competitive value chains centred on farmers.

Chief Minister Sangma said, “Our objective is simple- to ensure that every partnership we build and every market we open ultimately translates into higher incomes, stronger livelihoods and better opportunities for the people of Meghalaya."

He added, “Over the past four years, the Meghalaya Pineapple Festival has evolved from being a celebration of one of our finest fruits into a platform that showcases the very best of Meghalaya- our farmers, entrepreneurs, self-help groups, artisans, musicians and our vibrant culture. Every edition has been an effort to make the Festival bigger, better and more impactful, and the overwhelming response from people across the country has encouraged us to keep raising the bar.”

Exports, value addition boost farmer incomes

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During the event, dignitaries released Meghalaya Pineapple: A Four-Edition Journey, documenting the festival's growth since its launch in 2023. According to the release, fresh pineapple consignments sent to New Delhi increased from 7.7 metric tonnes during the inaugural edition to more than 15 metric tonnes in 2025.

The state said more than 100 metric tonnes of pineapples have been marketed and exported through organised domestic and international channels under initiatives led by the Meghalaya State Agricultural Marketing Board. In June 2026, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman flagged off a two-metric-tonne consignment of Meghalaya pineapples to Lulu Retail, Dubai.

The government said value addition through premium fresh retail, processed products and export-grade variants has significantly increased returns, with linked farmers recording income gains of up to 80 per cent. The festival will continue until July 12, offering consumers and businesses an opportunity to engage directly with Meghalaya's farmers and entrepreneurs.

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