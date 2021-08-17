Meghalaya orders judicial probe into police encounter of militant

Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma on Monday ordered a judicial probe into the police encounter of former Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) general secretary, Cherish Starfield Thangkhiew, a day after protests by the latter’s supporters led to vandalism and arson, prompting authorities to enforce a curfew in the state capital.

The chief minister also said that the government is yet to take any decision on a request by home minister Lahkmen Rymbui to relieve him from the portfolio “with immediate effect”. In his resignation letter on Sunday, Rymbui had expressed shock over the protests and proposed a judicial probe into the encounter.

“We have decided to institute a judicial inquiry under the Commission of Inquiry Act to look into the events that took place on August 13,” Sangma told reporters soon after chairing a cabinet meeting on the law and order situation on Monday evening.

On Rymbui’s resignation, he said: “I have received the letter from the home minister but I have not yet made a decision. I will be examining the matter and will make a decision at an appropriate time.”

The government also decided to extend the curfew in Shillong by 24 hours, till 5 am on August 18. The curfew, which came into effect at 8 pm on Sunday, was initially slated to continue till 5 am on August 17. Internet services in Shillong will also remain suspended for 24 hours, the chief minister said.

Data services in the districts of East Khasi Hills, West Khasi Hills, South West Khasi Hillis and Ri-Bhoi were already withdrawn for 48 hours on Sunday.

Thangkhiew, who surrendered in 2018, was suspected to be the mastermind of a spate of IED attacks, police said. According to director general of police R Chandranathan, he was shot dead on August 13 after he allegedly attacked a police team with a knife when they tried to arrest him in connection with two IED blasts at Laitumkhrah on August 10 and Khliehriat police reserve on July 14, respectively.

During his address to the media, Sangma also revealed that the cabinet has decided to set up a ‘Peace Committee’ headed by deputy chief minister Prestone Tynsong and comprising cabinet ministers H Dohling and R Tongkhar to restore law and order in the state. “This committee will also co-opt members from the civil society organizations, religious organizations, Synjuk Ki Rangbah Shnong and others,” he said.

Besides this, the chief minister said he will head a sub-committee with Tynsong and home minister Lahkmen Rymbui to look into the situation.

“This committee will look into the different aspects of law and order, future threats that there may be, and at the same time look at the overall strengthening and functioning of the police,” he added.

Three companies of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and two companies of Border Security Force (BSF) have already arrived and the state government has sought an additional five companies of Central Armed Paramilitary Forces (CAPF) to assist the state in containing the law and order situation in Shillong, Sangma said.

“We have spoken to the home secretary. I (also) had a detailed discussion with Union home minister Amit Shah yesterday twice. He assured us of full cooperation and support,” he said.

On the effect of suspension of internet services on students amid online classes, the chief minister said: “We realise the inconvenience that is being caused to the students but the overall law and order situation is our priority. Though they will be having some concerns and some difficulties which are unavoidable at this time, the priority of the government will always be to maintain law and order.”

Meanwhile, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma requested Sangma to ensure the safety of people stranded in the hill state due to the curfew clamped since Sunday.

Retweeting an appeal for help on Twitter by a person who’s wife and son are stranded in Shillong, he said: “For your information and necessary action @SangmaConrad”.