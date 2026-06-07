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Meghalaya village protests India-Bangladesh border fence alignment, fears isolation

Meghalaya village protests India-Bangladesh border fence alignment, fears isolation

Published on: Jun 07, 2026 02:21 pm IST
PTI |
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Pynursla , Residents of a village along the India-Bangladesh border in Meghalaya held a demonstration on Sunday demanding that the fencing be done along the zero line, else they would get isolated from the rest of the country.

Meghalaya village protests India-Bangladesh border fence alignment, fears isolation

Located virtually on the zero line in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district, Lyngkhong is one of the few villages where homes stand just metres from a settlement in Bangladesh. According to international convention, fencing has to be at least 150 yards from the zero line.

Locals say the village had been separated from Bangladesh largely by a bamboo fence erected by villagers during the COVID-19 pandemic, and nothing has changed much.

On Sunday, they staged a protest and submitted a memorandum to the sub-divisional officer of Pynursla, seeking an immediate halt to the ongoing fencing work.

"We are not against border fencing, but we want the fence to be erected at the zero line so that our village remains inside India and within the fenced area," village head Ramu told PTI.

"The BSF has a presence in the village and all necessary security measures are being taken to ensure the safety of the residents," he said.

A senior Home Department official said India has taken up with Bangladesh the issue of constructing a single-row fence along the zero line in areas where human settlements are likely to be affected.

"Talks have been initiated on the proposal to erect a single-line fence at the zero line. However, the new government in Bangladesh is yet to take a decision on the matter," the official said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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