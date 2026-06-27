...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

MeitY tells ministries to tighten AI cyber defences, issue OEM guidelines

The guidelines ask OEMs and technology providers to regularly check their products for security flaws, keep an updated record of software components

Published on: Jun 27, 2026 05:27 pm IST
By Sejal Sharma
Prefer HT Prefer HT Prefer HT on Google
Advertisement

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has asked all ministries, state governments and regulators to immediately review their cybersecurity posture and implement recommendations by CERT-In to defend against AI-enabled cyber threats, while also directing them to issue newly released cybersecurity guidelines to technology vendors and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

Krishnan urged to implement the blueprint’s recommendations. (Representative Photo/iStock)

In a June 10 letter, seen by HT, addressed to secretaries of all ministries and departments, chief secretaries of states and Union Territories and regulators including the RBI, Sebi, IRDAI and Nabard, MeitY secretary S Krishnan said, “The rapid growth and widespread availability of Artificial Intelligence (AI), including generative AI, large language models (LLMs), autonomous agents, and AI-driven automation tools, are significantly changing the cybersecurity landscape.”

Also Read:MeitY warns VPNs, intermediaries over access to banned betting sites

Referring to the cybersecurity nodal agency’s ‘Blueprint for Reducing Exposure and Defending against AI-Assisted Vulnerabilities Exploitation in Digital Infrastructure’, published on May 25, Krishnan urged to implement the blueprint’s recommendations, which suggest organisations to adopt continuous exposure management, monitoring and rapid remediation and containment instead of relying on periodic security checks.

 
Check India news real-time updates, latest news on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / MeitY tells ministries to tighten AI cyber defences, issue OEM guidelines
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.