Mekedatu project: Karnataka CM Shivakumar to renew invite to TN CM Vijay for talks

Karnataka chief minister D K Shivakumar has renewed his invitation to Tamil Nadu government for talks on the Mekedatu project and asked Tamil Nadu to send a delegation to inspect the proposed reservoir site, saying officials who have examined the terrain have found that the project cannot be used for irrigation.

Shivakumar said Karnataka will extend full cooperation if Tamil Nadu sends officials to the site. (File photo)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The renewed outreach follows chief minister C Joseph Vijay’s proposed visit to Bengaluru in August to discuss the Cauvery water issue and Mekedatu. That visit was deferred, with Shivakumar later offering to host Vijay for a visit to the Cauvery basin.

Speaking to reporters at Karnataka Bhavan in New Delhi after meeting Union ministers on Monday, Shivakumar said the Centre had understood Karnataka’s position that water from Mekedatu would be used strictly for drinking purposes.

Deep Dive What are the main objectives of the Mekedatu project proposed by Karnataka? The main objectives of the Mekedatu project are to provide drinking water and manage the water supply in the region, as Karnataka plans to use the water strictly for drinking purposes and not for irrigation. Why did Karnataka CM Shivakumar extend a renewed invitation to Tamil Nadu regarding the Mekedatu project? Shivakumar extended the invitation to Tamil Nadu to discuss the Mekedatu project in light of providing clarity on the project's usage and to encourage cooperation between the states, especially after discussions related to the Cauvery water issue. How is the Central government involved in the Mekedatu project decision-making process? The Central government is involved in the Mekedatu project decision-making by reviewing the Detailed Project Report submitted by Karnataka and has been approached by Shivakumar for support and faster appraisal of the project.

“The Union Minister has understood that water from the Mekedatu project will be used strictly for drinking purposes and cannot be used for irrigation. The Tamil Nadu government should also send a delegation to inspect the project site,” he said.

Also Read:SC rejects TN’s plea as ‘premature’

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} He said he will again seek a meeting with Vijay to discuss the project. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said he will again seek a meeting with Vijay to discuss the project. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

“A request will be made to the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu to meet and discuss the Mekedatu project,” Shivakumar said.

Shivakumar said Karnataka will extend full cooperation if Tamil Nadu sends officials to the site.

He said a central team had already inspected the area and that alternative land had been identified for forest land that will be submerged by the project.

“Even if a team from Tamil Nadu visits, full cooperation will be extended to them. Officials have also realised that water cannot be misused,” he said.

The chief minister said the issue had also been discussed with Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil, whom he met in New Delhi. The talks covered Mekedatu, Krishna and other water disputes involving Karnataka.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“Discussions were held with Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil regarding Krishna, Mekedatu, and other water disputes of the state. A request was made for the Centre to intervene and support the state’s irrigation projects, to which the minister responded positively,” he said.

Also Read: Zero compromise on Cauvery, Mekedatu dam halt: Tamil Nadu CM Vijay affirms stance

Karnataka has submitted a fresh Detailed Project Report for the ₹16,745 crore Mekedatu Balancing Reservoir and Drinking Water Project and has sought an early appraisal by the Central Water Commission. Shivakumar said he had also sought the release of funds due to Karnataka for various projects.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

On the Mahadayi project, Shivakumar said the Centre had assured Karnataka that a joint meeting would be held to discuss water and forest related issues.

“They have assured to hold a joint meeting regarding Mahadayi and forest related issues,” he said.

He said the Centre had also promised to convene a meeting of the chief ministers of neighbouring states to address issues concerning the Upper Krishna Project.

“Additionally, regarding the Upper Krishna Project, they have promised to resolve the issue by calling a meeting of the Chief Ministers of neighbouring states,” he said.

Shivakumar rejected allegations that correspondence relating to the Mahadayi project was not being handled properly and said political commitment was required to resolve the issue.

“All those are false. The Union minister has also made efforts in this regard. Political commitment is necessary for this. A request has been made to hold a separate meeting with the Forest Department,” he said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

He also raised the issue of the Upper Bhadra Project, saying the Centre had allocated ₹5,300 crore in the 2023 budget but had not released the funds.

“Even though the Central Government allocated ₹5,300 crore for the Upper Bhadra project in the 2023 budget, the funds have not been released yet. We keep asking for it, but they are not releasing it,” he said.