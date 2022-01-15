Message is clear: Army chief General Naravane on bid to change status quo along border

Army Chief General MM Naravane on Saturday said the Indian Army will not let any attempt to unilaterally change the status quo along the country’s borders to succeed.

Speaking at the Army Day parade, General Naravane said, “Our message is clear. The Indian Army won't let any attempt to unilaterally the change status quo along the country's borders to succeed.

Speaking about the standoff with China on eastern Ladakh, he said, “Last year was extremely challenging for the Army. Joint efforts at various levels led to disengagement in many areas which is a constructive step. The 14th round of military-level talks was held between India and China recently to keep the situation under control.”

Regarding the Line of Control on the western border,oC, situation is better than previous year but Pakistan still harbouring terrorists:

Earlier in the day, the three service chiefs – General Naravane, Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari and Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar – paid their obeisance at the National War Memorial in Delhi to mark the day.

The armed forces chiefs also laid a wreath at the war memorial.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind also extended their greetings on Army day.

