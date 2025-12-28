Kolkata, A court in West Bengal on Sunday extended till January 9 the police custody of Satadru Dutta, the chief organiser of Argentine footballer Lionel Messi's event that dissolved into disorder earlier this month. Messi event chaos: Court extends police custody of chief organiser till Jan 9

After the completion of his initial police custody, Dutta was produced before the Bidhannagar Sub-Divisional Court, where public prosecutors levelled multiple charges against him.

Dutta, who was arrested on December 13 over alleged mismanagement in the Salt Lake stadium event on that day, was also accused of entering into contracts with food and beverage suppliers without prior government approval and being involved in alleged corruption amounting to ₹23 crore.

The prosecution emphasised that Dutta wields significant influence, and for this reason, he should not be granted bail.

"The investigation requires further probe into the financial transactions and pre-planned arrangements for the event. His bail plea was rejected, and he was sent to police custody till January 9," a senior police officer told reporters outside the court.

Dutta was seen entering the courtroom holding a copy of the Gita.

His bail plea, moved by his counsel, was opposed by the prosecution, which described the incident as pre-planned and alleged that Dutta was the main person behind the alleged mismanagement.

The police informed the court that a contract for supplying food and beverages at the stadium had been finalised even before discussions were held with the administration for arrangements during Messi's programme.

According to the police, the official food and beverage contract value stood at ₹40 lakh while Dutta allegedly received ₹60 lakh in cash.

It was also stated that tickets worth around ₹19 crore were sold for the event, with over 34,000 tickets purchased.

The police told the court that Messi left the field within 20 minutes of the programme, alleging that this too was part of a pre-planned sequence.

The police also pointed out that while professional sports event management companies were engaged for Messi events in three other cities, no such company was appointed for the Kolkata programme, a decision that has now come under scrutiny.

What was supposed to be a marquee football spectacle turned into widespread violence and disorder at the stadium on December 13 after Messi’s brief and tightly ring-fenced appearance, his first at the venue since 2011, left large sections of the crowd frustrated.

Angry fans, many of whom had paid ₹4,000 to ₹12,000 — and in some cases up to ₹20,000 in the black market — ran riot at the venue after failing to get even a glimpse of their favourite superstar from Argentina.

