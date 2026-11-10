Met online, moved to Ghaziabad: Man kills married woman after row over staying together

A 27-year-old man, who relocated from Ahmedabad to Ghaziabad to be near a 28-year-old married woman he met on social media, has been arrested on charges of killing her on November 8, police said on Tuesday.

Police said the suspect and the victim, a 28-year-old mother of two, met on a social media platform and became online friends about six to seven months ago. (HT_Photo/Representative Image)

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Police said the man, who was living with a friend in Indirapuri in Loni, allegedly bludgeoned her to death with a brick following an altercation over staying together.

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His friend was also arrested for destroying evidence since he deleted some photographs from her mobile phone after her death, said Amardeep Maurya, assistant commissioner of police, Ankur Vihar circle.

Police said the suspect and the victim, a 28-year-old mother of two, met on a social media platform and became online friends about six to seven months ago. At the time, the man, a native of Bulandshahr, was working at a textile firm in Ahmedabad.

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{{^usCountry}} Three months ago, the woman travelled to Gujarat to meet the man and persuaded him to relocate to her neighbourhood in Loni so they could meet regularly. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Three months ago, the woman travelled to Gujarat to meet the man and persuaded him to relocate to her neighbourhood in Loni so they could meet regularly. {{/usCountry}}

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“About two months ago, the prime suspect shifted to Indirapuri in Loni and stayed with a friend, aged 24. The woman used to go to his friend’s house to meet him,” Maurya said.

The attack took place on Diwali night, November 8, when the woman’s husband was travelling to his village in Bulandshahr district.

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Leaving the children at home, the woman went to meet the suspect at his house nearby. During the visit, they talked about their living arrangements. Police said the woman wanted them to start living together; he was reluctant.

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“The suspect, who was intoxicated, pushed the woman, causing her to hit a wall. When she retaliated and hit him, he picked up a brick lying outside the main door and struck her repeatedly on the head,” Maurya said.

Neighbours alerted by the violent quarrel rushed to the house, apprehended the two men, and called the police.

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Police said the woman died on the spot from excessive bleeding, and her body was sent for a post-mortem examination