15-year-old boy kills father, 58, after being scolded over fight with sister in Loni: Police

A 15-year-old boy was taken into custody for questioning after he allegedly killed his 58-year-old father at their home in Loni early on Saturday, police said. Officers said the incident stemmed from a domestic dispute on Friday evening. (ANI/ Representational)

According to the police, the incident took place between 2am and 3am on Saturday while the father and the other family members were asleep.

“The minor attacked his father with a sharp-edged weapon (sickle), inflicting multiple severe injuries to his head. Hearing his father’s cries, other family members rushed to him and apprehended the boy. They informed the police and rushed the injured man to a hospital, where he was declared dead. The police later took the boy into custody and recovered the weapon,” Ram Kishan, ACP of Loni Circle, told HT.

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Officers said the incident stemmed from a domestic dispute on Friday evening.

“The boy fought with his younger sister on Friday evening, and the father sided with his daughter. He then scolded the boy for fighting with his sister and slapped him. Angered by this, the boy waited until late at night to attack his father while he was asleep. He picked up a weapon kept in the house and struck his father’s head with it. Later, the elder sister filed a police complaint, following which an FIR was registered against the suspect at Loni police station,” Yogendra Kumar Singh, SHO of Loni, told HT.

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“Around 2am on November 7, my brother attacked my father with a sickle or sharp-edged weapon and caused his murder,” the FIR, accessed by HT, said.

Based on the complaint, police registered an FIR against the minor under Section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Loni police station on Saturday.