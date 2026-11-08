Loni man kills father after being slapped over fight with sister

A 22-year-old man allegedly killed his sleeping father with a sickle in Loni on Saturday, reportedly after the father slapped him for fighting with his younger sister, police said. According to police, the incident occurred at Irfan’s Ashok Vihar house around 2:30am on Saturday. (HT File Photo/Sakib Ali)

They added that the suspect was arrested and the murder weapon seized.

Police identified the victim as Mohammad Irfan and the suspect as Mohammad Shavez.

According to police, the incident occurred at Irfan’s Ashok Vihar house around 2:30am on Saturday, hours after a fight broke out between Shavez and his sister, a minor.

According to police, Irfan and Shavez were sleeping in one room and his mother and sister in the other.

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Yogendra Kumar Singh, SHO of Loni, told HT: “On Friday evening, a fight broke out between the two siblings, and the 58-year-old father sided with his daughter and scolded and slapped the suspect. Angered by this, the suspect waited until nightfall for his family members to sleep. Around 2:30am, he took a sickle from the house and struck his sleeping father on the head.”

Ram Kishan, assistant commissioner of police (ACP) of Loni Circle, told HT, “The minor severely injured his 58-year-old father with multiple blows to the head. Hearing his screams, family members rushed to him. They nabbed the suspect and alerted the police. The father was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.”

Later, based on a complaint by Shavez’s elder sister’s, who is married and lives somewhere else, police registered an FIR against the suspect under BNS Section 103(1) (murder) at Loni police station. Shavez was arrested and the weapon used in the crime seized.

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“Initially, the suspect’s family told police that he was 15 years old. Later, when the police inquired at his school, the principal provided written confirmation that he is a Class 8 student born in 2004. Based on this age, police arrested him for murder. He is not a minor,” said Surendra Nath Tiwari, DCP (rural) on Saturday evening.

“Around 2am on November 7, my brother attacked my father with a sickle or sharp-edged weapon and caused his murder,” the FIR, seen by HT, stated.