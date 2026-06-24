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Metro services resume on Purple Line after BMRCL rectifies technical snag

The disruption led to heavy crowding at several metro stations on the Purple line, including Cubbon Park and MG Road.

Published on: Jun 24, 2026 09:52 am IST
PTI |
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BMRCL on Wednesday said that the technical issue encountered at Cubbon Park Metro Station here has been successfully rectified and normal services on the Purple Line have resumed.

BMRCL requested passengers to make note of the restoration and continue to utilise the safe, reliable and efficient services of Namma Metro.(PTI)

Metro services on the Purple line were affected on Tuesday evening during peak hours due to a technical snag developed in a train at Cubbon Park Metro Station.

The disruption led to heavy crowding at several metro stations on the Purple line, including Cubbon Park and MG Road. Office-goers were heading home, several commuters were stranded and were forced to look for alternative modes of transport, including autos and app-based cabs, to reach their destinations.

The Namma Metro Purple Line runs from Whitefield (Kadugodi) in the east to Challaghatta in the southwest.

Taking to social media platform 'X', Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) informed that the technical issue encountered at Cubbon Park Metro Station has been successfully rectified by the dedicated Operations and Maintenance team.

 
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Home / India News / Metro services resume on Purple Line after BMRCL rectifies technical snag
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