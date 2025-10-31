New Delhi: The ministry of home affairs (MHA) has appointed a special public prosecutor (SPP) for conducting trial in the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack case, as the National Investigation Agency (NIA) was preparing to file a charge sheet in the case. MHA appoints special prosecutor to try Pahalgam terror attack case

“...the Central government hereby appoints Shri Singh, advocate as Special Public Prosecutor for conducting trial and other matters related to NIA case No RC-02/2025/NIA/JMU, on behalf of the NIA, before the NIA special court, Jammu and High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh for a period of three years from the date of publication of this notification or till the completion of trial of the said case, whichever is earlier,” the MHA said in a notification on October 28.

HT reported on Thursday that NIA was likely to file a charge sheet in the Pahalgam attack case soon, naming proscribed Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) as well as two locals who assisted the three Pakistani terrorists.

Officials requesting anonymity said the special public prosecutor will lead the trial in coordination with the investigating officer.

On September 18, a Jammu court had granted a 45-day extension to NIA to complete its probe in the April 22 terror attack at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives. The extended period will end this week.

People familiar with the matter said that the federal agency in its charge sheet is expected to name two Pahalgam locals Bashir Ahmad Jothar and Parvez Ahmad Jothar, along with three Pakistani terrorists Suleiman Shah, Hamza Afghani alias Afghan and Jibran.

Bashir and Parvez Jothar were arrested on June 22, nearly two months after the Pahalgam attack, for harbouring and assisting the three Pakistani terrorists.

The three Pakistani terrorists, who shot dead 25 tourists and a pony operator in Pahalgam, were killed by security forces on July 28 in the Dachigam forest area. Union home minister Amit Shah confirmed in Parliament on July 29 that the terrorists were from Pakistan and associated with LeT outfit.

NIA has questioned over 1,000 individuals in connection with its probe in the case, including tourists, mule and pony owners, photographers, employees, and shop workers.