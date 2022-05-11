MHA grants foreign funding licences to Quest Foundation and PVR Nest

New Delhi: The ministry of home affairs (MHA) has granted foreign funding licences to Quest Foundation, a Mumbai based charity which works in the field of education, health, eradicating poverty, and PVR Nest, the corporate social responsibility (CSR) arm of PVR Cinemas.

People familiar with the development said the licences have been granted under Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA), which will allow both the organisations to receive funds from foreign donors and use them for social activities.

Quest Foundation and PVR Nest are among 44 non-government organisations which have been granted FCRA licence this year. There are currently 16,890 FCRA registered organisations in the country.

According to the website of Quest Foundation, it has contributed over ₹65 crores to various charitable activities across a spectrum of healthcare, educational, spiritual, tribal, and social causes in the last seven years. It aided several hospitals and individuals during Covid-19.

PVR NEST (Network for Enablement and Social Transformation) was founded in 2006, as a social arm of PVR Ltd that envisions sustainable, liveable cities with safe multi-utility spaces that empower women and children, according to its LinkedIn profile.

It says the PVR Nest works closely in accordance with the Sustainable Development Goal, which aims to make cities and human settlements safe, inclusive, resilient, and sustainable for all.