MHA ranks J&K's Basantgarh as ninth-best police station in country

Basantgarh in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur is the ninth-best police station in the country, the Jammu and Kashmir Police have informed, citing the annual rankings of the top 10 police stations in India by the Union ministry of home affairs. “MHA releases ranking of top 10 Police Stations of the country. Police Station #Basantgarh of #Udhampur district of our Union Territory, one among top 10 for the year 2021. Great achievement for the J&K Police,” the police department said in a tweet.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The DGP J&K Sh Dilbag Singh has congratulated ADGP Jammu Sh Mukesh Singh, DIG UR Range Sh Sulaiman Chaudhary and SSP Udhampur Ms Sargun Shukla,” it further said.

According to the Union home ministry’s list, the Sadar Bazar police station in Delhi’s north district is the best in the country, followed by Gangapur in Odisha’s Ganjam. Bhattu Kalan in Haryana’s Fatehabad, Valpoi in north Goa and Manvi in Karnataka’s Raichur are at third, fourth and fifth respectively. Kadmat Island police station in the Union territory of Lakshadweep is sixth, with Shirala in Maharashtra’s Sangli in seventh and Thottiyam in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruchirappalli at eighth. At 10, Rampur Chauram in Bihar’s Arwal rounds off the list.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The list was prepared on the basis of a performance review of police stations, carried out by the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPRD).

(With PTI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON