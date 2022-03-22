MHA seeks report from Bengal govt over Birbhum violence killing 8

The ministry of home affairs (MHA) on Tuesday sought a detailed report from the West Bengal government over the death of at least eight people in Birbhum district after their houses were set on fire following the killing of a Trinamool Congress leader, Bhadu Sheikh, late on Monday. Nine BJP MPs from the state met home minister Amit Shah and sought his intervention and action in the incident. A CID team has reached the spot, an ANI input said.

The incident has triggered a political storm with the opposition BJP calling for imposition of President's Rule in the state, the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government terming the demand as a conspiracy to malign it.

So far, 11 people have been arrested for the killings that included women and children at Bogtui village. The TMC has sent a team of three MLAs, headed by minister Firhad Hakim to the village, to assess the situation.

Describing the incident as an 'arson orgy', governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said the state is in the grip of a culture of "violence and lawlessness".

Soon after, Banerjee, who also holds the state's home affairs portfolio, urged him "to refrain from making unwarranted statements and allow the administration to conduct an impartial probe".

Leader of the opposition Suvendu Adhikari said, "The lawless situation in the state proves imposition of President's Rule is the only way to protect the state. Our delegation will visit the area tomorrow. We will also meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the issue," he said alleging that the TMC is now killing its own people.

BJP legislators walked out of the Assembly on Tuesday at the end of the first half of the day's session demanding Banerjee make a statement on the floor of the House on the incident.

