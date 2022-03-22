'Arson orgy': Bengal governor Dhankhar on eight deaths in Rampurhat violence

Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday described the violence that unfolded in Birbhum district as an 'arson orgy' and said the incident was indicative of deteriorating law and order in the state. Taking to Twitter, he expressed his condolences to the families of the eight people who died and said he had sought an 'urgent update' from the chief secretary.

Eight people, including two children, were charred to death after some houses were allegedly set on fire following the murder of a Trinamool Congress deputy panchayat chief at Bogtui village in Birbhum. Eleven people have been arrested in connection with the case so far.

"Horrifying violence and arson orgy #Rampurhat #Birbhum indicates state is in grip of violence culture and lawlessness. Already eight lives lost. Have sought urgent update on the incident from Chief Secretary. My thoughts are with the families of the bereaved," he said.

"The administration is required to rise above partisan interests which in spite of cautions is not being reflected in reality," the governor, who has a running (and public) feud with the ruling Trinamool and chief minister Mamata Banerjee, said in his video message.

He said he had called on the police to deal with the matter professionally.

"This matter is very difficult to resist (observation) that in West Bengal human rights are in decimation and rule of law has capsized," Dhankhar alleged.

Meanwhile, Bengal BJP wrote to union home minister Amit Shah and asked him to intervene, citing 'unabated post-poll violence and deteriorating law and order situation' in West Bengal.

"The increasing use of explosives and firearms points towards terrorists being actively used by TMC to settle political scores, and to spread terror among the common citizens," it said.

BJP's Samik Bhattacharya called for the imposition of the President’s rule in the state. "Barbaric attacks of this nature used to take place in the Middle Ages. Law and order situation in the state has collapsed. This sort of a situation calls for the President’s rule," he said.