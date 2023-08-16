MHA suspends IPS officer for allegedly misbehaving with a woman in Goa

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday suspended an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer posted in Goa with immediate effect for allegedly misbehaving with a woman. The MHA also ordered the IPS officer, identified as Dr. A. Koan, to not leave the Goa headquarters without the permission of an authority.

“The President of India, in exercise of the powers conferred under Rule 3 of all India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969, hereby places Dr. A. Koan, IPS under suspension with immediate effect,” the order read.

It added, “It is also ordered that Koan during the period of his suspension would be entitled to a subsistence allowance at an amount equal to the leave salary on half-average pay or on half pay and in addition, dearness allowance, if admissible on the basis of such leave salary, under 4(1)(a) of the All Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969, subject to the furnishing of a certificate to the effect that he has not been employed in any business, profession, or vocation for a profit/remuneration/salary.”

On August 11, Koan was relieved of his charge as DIG following allegations of him allegedly misbehaving with a woman tourist at a beach club in Goa.

Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant had written to the union home ministry regarding the matter.

“We relieved him of his duties, and he has been attached to the head office. It comes under the jurisdiction of the Home Ministry. We have written to the Union Home Ministry, I think the Home Ministry will take action on that officer,” the CM had told ANI.

The issue was also raised in the state assembly by the president of Goa Forward Party Vijay Sardesai, and BJP MLA Michael Lobo.

(With inputs from ANI)