Mhada to draw lottery for over 5600 houses in Pune division

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (Mhada) will on Friday draw the lottery for the allotment of 5,647 Mhada houses in the Pune division. Officials said that despite the Covid-19 pandemic, Mhada received an overwhelming response of 53,000 applications.

The lottery of plots in Pune, Solapur, Sangli and Kolhapur will be drawn at Nehru Memorial Hall in Pune and the authority has also planned to hold the session on YouTube to avoid overcrowding at the venue. The winners of the lottery will also be notified through text message and the list of the accepted applications will also be made available online on the website.

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar had launched the online application registration process for the Pune division in December last year. Pawar is also scheduled to be present at the draw.

“We are providing houses at affordable prices. The price is 30 to 40 per cent less than the market rate. The response is showing that there is a need for houses in the market," Nitin Mane, chief executive officer of Mhada had said earlier this month. “Administration has not appointed any middleman. It is a transparent process to allot houses to people at affordable rates,” Mane had said.