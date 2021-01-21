Autorickshaw drivers to go by the meter in PCMC

Pune: Residents taking an autorickshaw ride in Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) areas from Thursday can now be rest assured that the fare will be as per meter rates.

Pimpri-Chinchwad traffic department on Thursday organised “Metre down programme” as part of 32nd Road Safety Campaign at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar chowk, Pimpri.

Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissioner Krishna Prakash inaugurated the campaign by paying ₹18 for a one-km drive.

As part of the initiative, the Pimpri-Chinchwad traffic division has formed a flying squad to ensure rickshaw drivers demand fare as per the meter rates.

“We have been getting complaints from residents of being fleeced by rickshaw drivers. The Pimpri Chinchwad Cooperating Societies Federation also requested us to take action. Now, a squad has been put in place to check fare violation by autorickshaw drivers,” Prakash said.

The seat-sharing arrangement followed by autorickshaw drivers in PCMC will continue, according to traffic police.

“The auto unions across PCMC have agreed to ply by meter. It is an important step in improving relations between customer and autorickshaw driver,” said Shrikant Disle, assistant commissioner of police (traffic).

“I have had many arguments with autorickshaw drivers in the past over fare. Since last couple of years, I have stopped using autorickshaw for commute and prefer PMPML buses. If they ask for fare as per meter, I don’t have any problem in taking an auto,” said Pushkar Kulkarni, Bijlinagar, Chinchwad.

Contact for complaint

Pimpri Chinchwad traffic department have started helpline 9529681078 if residents are charged auto fare more than meter rate or if autorickshaw driver decline to ply by meter.

Auto fare in PCMC

1 km: ₹18

2 km: ₹25

3 km: ₹37.70

5 km: ₹67

10 km: ₹123