Migrant worker shot at by terrorists in Valley

A migrant worker was shot at and three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel injured in separate terror attacks in south Kashmir on Saturday, officials familiar with the matter said.

In Pulwama, suspected terrorists shot at Mohammad Akram, a carpenter from Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor.

“In this terror crime incident he has received gunshot injuries. The injured was immediately shifted to SMHS Hospital Srinagar in a Critical Care ambulance with medical staff where he is being treated, “ a police spokesman said on condition of anonymity

Last year, civilians, minorities and outsiders were targeted in Kashmir, prompting authorities to step up vigil and intensify counter-terror operations in the region.

In Shopian, the terrorists lobbed a grenade at a CRPF camp, injuring one soldier. A CRPF camp was also attacked with grenades in Awantipora, in which two jawans were injured.

“Police have registered cases regarding the terror crimes. Investigation is in progress and officers continue to work to establish the full circumstances leading to these incidents, “ the spokesman said.

The attacks come against the backdrop of an increase in targeted killings in the region. Shabir Ahmad Mir, a sarpanch from south Kashmir’s Kulgam district, was gunned down by terrorists last week. On March 9, an independent sarpanch, Sameer Bhat, was shot dead on the outskirts of Srinagar. A week earlier, terrorists killed an independent panchayat member, Mohammad Yaqub Dar, in the Srandoo area of Kulgam. Terrorists have also attacked off-duty personnel, killing CRPF soldier Mukhtar Ahmad Dohi and army jawan Sameer Ahmad Malla this month.